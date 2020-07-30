Joplin's first legally permitted Main Street cruise in several years will take place this weekend.
Organizers have been issued a permit by the Joplin Police Department to cruise where it would ordinarily be prohibited on South Main Street.
One of the organizers, Michael Hendrix, said people are being invited to participate from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The cruise will take place from Ninth Street to 34th Street.
"We are trying to bring people together and have fun for a little while," Hendrix said.
He and another organizer, David Clevenger, spoke to the City Council in May asking that the city relax restrictions placed on South Main cruising in 1992. After that, cruisers moved farther north on Main and cruised downtown for several years until residents living in downtown lofts persuaded the City Council to prohibit downtown cruising too.
This cruise is being allowed because of the request.
Hendrix and Clevenger participated in an April 4 impromptu cruise that developed from social media comments among people wanting to cruise as a safe way to socialize during of the COVID-19 outbreak. That one attracted about 1,800.
They think Saturday's event will draw a large crowd too.
"The event page (on Facebook) has 2,000 likes, people interested or going. So that's more than we had on the first cruise," Hendrix said. "It's getting a little big."
Hendrix said that the future of Main Street cruising will be tested with the latest event.
"This is our trial run," he said. "They're starting us out with permits. If we can pull this one off, they'll let us have more. But we have to respect businesses."
Sgt. Jared Delzell of the Joplin Police Department said police will be monitoring the cruise to encourage safety.
"We will have officers present at this event to ensure everyone is following the traffic rules and maintains safe driving behaviors," he said. "Careless driving, excessive noise and, in a few cases, people hanging outside vehicle windows were a few of the issues we saw at the last event. Those types of actions are obviously something we want to avoid occurring, so our officers will be watching for those and any other actions that jeopardize safety and ultimately the ability to have an event like this in the future."
Even though a permit is issued, cruisers are asked to be considerate of others who are not cruising.
"There are still residential homes on both sides of this event that can quickly be disturbed by noise if folks aren’t respectful," Delzell said.
Hendrix said participants are asked to stay on the cruise route and avoid making turnarounds on residential streets. They also are asked to behave.
"The last time someone was hood surfing and fell off," he said. "The police want us to have fun and continue doing this. They will have zero tolerance for any unsafe activities like car surfing, drag racing and hanging out windows."
In addition to having a safe cruise, Hendrix said, some car clubs are being asked to park on business parking lots to monitor activity and clean up any litter thrown out by passing cars. Otherwise he is discouraging loitering or hanging out on business lots. He said signs are being made to remind people to stay in their cars.
While some issues can be expected, such as people revving the engines of cars or squealing tries, Hendrix wants to keep those to a minimum.
An important restriction is for cruisers to not drive north of Ninth Street or cruise downtown, Hendrix said police emphasized to him.
Hendrix said the cruise is being held in memory of, among others, Glenna Ledford, who died July 4. She was organizer David Clevenger's wife. There is an effort being made to create a charity in her name to support schoolchildren with meals or school supplies.
Minister David Durall will broadcast a memorial prayer at 8:30 p.m. on Facebook Live.
"We encourage everyone that attends to have a good time, but to slow down, buckle up, and be aware of other vehicles and pedestrians in the area," said Delzell, the police sergeant.
"That's what I want too," Hendrix said. "The last thing I want is for somebody to get hurt in something I organized."
