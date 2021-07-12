Students in the Joplin area can get help filling out a Free Application for Federal Student Aid at a FAFSA Frenzy event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 to 7 pm. Tuesday at the Joplin Job Center, 730 S. Wall Ave.
The free event will be hosted by the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development. There will be professionals and volunteers on hand to offer assistance and answer any questions students or parents may have, state officials said in announcing the event.
Attendees should create a Federal Student Aid account at studentaid.gov prior to attending the event. Students should bring their login information, their Social Security number, 2019 federal tax returns, W-2s, and any records of any investments or money earned.
FAFSA is the primary way used to determine students’ eligibility for most types of federal and state financial aid, including grants, scholarships, loans, work-study and financial assistance offered by colleges and universities. Students should submit a FAFSA every year they plan to attend college.
FAFSA Frenzy events are typically held by the state from October through January in partnership with high schools, colleges, universities and college access groups. The state introduced several summer sessions this year because of pandemic-induced disruptions last year.
“COVID-19 caused many interruptions, including the opportunity for many students to receive college planning assistance,” said Zora Mulligan, commissioner of higher education, in a statement. “Offering a round of FAFSA Frenzy events this summer will provide extra support to students and families who may have delayed their decisions to file, or who may have just now decided to attend college in the fall.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.