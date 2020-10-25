On Saturday, temperatures stayed low and a cool breeze blew across historic Peace Church Cemetery as volunteers prepared the burial ground for the winter. About 35 of those volunteers came from Joplin High School’s JROTC program.
For four hours, they leveled dirt and cleared rocks, branches and leaves. The teenagers joked and laughed, but Jim Beeler, head of the Peace Church Cemetery History and Preservation Group, said they got the job done. Dressed in a hunter-orange hoodie and hat, Beeler patrolled the cemetery handing out and helping with tasks.
“Everybody worked their tail off,” Beeler said. "We had a very successful day.”
Beeler said the organization normally has workdays twice a year — once in the fall and once in the spring. This year’s spring workday was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, so a thick layer of leaves and a lot of downed branches were waiting for the volunteers.
Board member Rikki Smith said Peace Church recently received a “Service Project Funding” grant from Modern Woodmen of America. The group used the money to buy snacks and drinks to energize volunteers through hours of labor in the cold, and two loads of dirt to level graves sunken with age.
“Some of the graves hadn’t been filled in 100 years, so we needed dirt to fill them,” Smith said. “And good quality dirt, so they don’t just grow rocks.”
The rocks that Missouri’s ground inevitably produces have also made portions of the cemetery difficult to access. Beeler said one of his goals for the day was to open up the last 5% of the cemetery, closed until now because it was too rocky to maintain.
“What we’ve tried to do is make sure that if we get it open, we can keep it open and be able to maintain it,” Beeler said.
Peace Church Cemetery is one of the oldest in the area, dating to the 1830s. There are between 1,100 and 1,200 graves, between 300 and 400 of them for children.
Smith said that volunteers who join the group usually have family buried in the cemetery or have some other connection to Peace Church. Several of Saturday's volunteers fit that description, bringing loads of experience and equipment, but many more were JROTC cadets or JROTC booster club members who brought a hot dog lunch for cadets and other volunteers.
Retired Sgt. Maj. Kurt Hobson is the assistant U.S. Army instructor for Joplin High School’s JROTC Eagle Battalion. He heard about the cemetery and thought it would interest the cadets because of all the veterans buried there.
According to Beeler, Peace Church is the second-oldest cemetery in Jasper County. It holds the remains of veterans from the Civil War, the Spanish-American War, the Korean War and both world wars.
The Army instructor gave the responsibility for organizing the cadets to junior Eric Brydon, the Eagle Battalion’s logistics officer. Hobson said Brydon took the assignment “and ran with it.”
“This program is a leadership and citizenship program,” Hobson said, “so it’s good to see these young kids that’ll step forward and take charge of things. And Eric did a really, really good job.”
Brydon said in the weeks leading up to the work day he sent out permission slips and recruited cadets, among other tasks.
He also said he was surprised by Saturday's turnout and was relieved that his work had come to fruition. He had gotten 60 signed waivers but expected only 10-15 students to show up. On Saturday morning, he found himself directing the cadets split into five squads.
Brydon said he was eager to organize the project. “I was really just making sure the classroom and our supply room was running well, didn’t have much to do," he said. "So when I was given this project I wanted to do it because I though it’d be a fun thing to do. It was.”
After preparatory work was done, Brydon crossed back and forth across the cemetery, handing out water, checking on progress, and passing instructions from Beeler to cadet squad leaders.
“It’s a blast,” said Brennan Thomason, a senior. “This is something I don’t normally get to do that often, so it’s good to be out of the house.”
Hobson said the work day was good for the cadets, who had been stuck at home and separated from each other by a modified school schedule that brought them to school only every other day.
“I think this was an opportunity for them to come together.” Hobson said. “Because of the A-B day schedule, some of my cadets hadn’t seen each other since last year.”
Hobson said the cadets normally work once a year at Wildcat Glades, but he’d like to add the cemetery’s annual workday to the regular schedule. Peace Church Cemetery is always looking for more volunteers. Beeler said that besides the biannual work days, the cemetery also needs people to mow and maintain “adopted” areas through the summer.
