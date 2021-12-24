At their north Joplin home each year, Kate and Christopher Spencer hand out full-size candy bars for Halloween, alongside their children, Samuel, Sophia, Stephen and Solomon.
They might have gone a little overboard this past Halloween, purchasing 800 — resulting in an excess of about 300 unclaimed candy bars.
This created a conundrum for the family. What does one do with that much leftover chocolate?
“We had the idea of the kids selling candy bars on our street corner to raise money for children in need,” Christopher Spencer said. “Everyone got excited. The kids made signs, set up their table and even got out their toy cash register.”
Then the parents decided it might be a good life lesson to go ahead and let their determined kids take charge.
“We decided the kids should do all three phases: selling the candy to raise money, decide how to spend the money, and physically deliver the gifts to those in need,” Spencer said.
After seeing a toy collection box benefiting Children’s Haven and learning about what Children’s Haven does, the Spencer kids decided that the organization should be the beneficiary of their efforts.
Children’s Haven is a local organization that provides safe shelter, education, stability and nutritious meals for children of families in crisis because of a variety of factors, including homelessness, hospitalization of parents, substance abuse issues and many other family stressors. The organization strives to keep families intact while serving the immediate needs of the children.
Yearning to reach out even more, the Spencer kids also decided to help out one family directly.
“We asked our friend who works for the Joplin School District helping children in need if she knew of a family we could help for Christmas,” Christopher said. “She connected us with a family with five small children.”
Then the kids started the daunting task of selling all that leftover candy.
“We posted the charity sale on Facebook, and the turnout was amazing,” Spencer said. “One of our neighbors donated over $100 in exchange for eight candy bars. Several people came by the sale multiple times.”
After selling about 225 of the candy bars, the kids began their shopping spree armed with an envelope stuffed with $468.37, and they set out to make Christmas a lot brighter for kids not quite as fortunate.
Spencer said the kids’ first stop to buy gifts turned out to be a special moment.
“We had an envelope full of cash and coins, and we apologized to the young lady checking us out that it was taking a while to count the money,” he said. “We told her what we were doing and we were helping a family and the Children’s Haven. She said she loved the Children’s Haven because she had spent a lot of time there growing up. She was in an abusive home and didn’t have any other family to go to. She said the Children’s Haven truly cared about her, and to hear her story of survival with the help of the Children’s Haven was a special moment for all of us.”
He said said he hopes his kids learned some lessons from their efforts, including the realization that there are children less fortunate than them.
“We wanted them to see firsthand that their efforts could make a real difference in other children’s lives,” he said.
He said the visit to Children’s Haven was an eye-opening experience for his kids “to understand that not every child has their everyday needs met, whether that be financially, emotionally or physically.”
Eldest son Samuel, 10, agreed.
“I learned that there are more people less fortunate than I realized,” he said. “I didn’t know places like the Children’s Haven existed before this experience.”
He added that he “wants people to know that people may not have as much as you, and if you can give you should help, even if it is just a meal.”
Stephen, 7, and Sophia, 9, said it feels good to help people and to show kindness.
The kids said they plan on making the leftover-candy sale an annual event, adding “we have to buy even more candy bars next year.”
Four-year-old Solomon summed up the kids’ motivation simply and effectively: “Jesus wants us to do good things.”
