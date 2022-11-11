Joplin's residential leaf pickup will start, weather permitting, the Monday after Thanksgiving.
Crews from two city departments will start Nov. 28 working their way from opposite ends of the city to the middle doing the leaf collection. Crews from the streets and parks departments are involved.
Because it is uncertain how quickly the crews can move from one area to another because of the leaf amounts to be collected and how many days of rain or other weather events will interrupt the work, it is difficult to predict the days the crews will be in a specific area, the city said in a statement. A map is posted on the city's website, www.joplinmo.org, which shows how the crews will move travel.
Streets crews will first work in the neighborhoods of Silver Creek, the Highlands, and Woodland Hills areas, which are designated on the map as S1. They will then work in complete leaf pickup in neighborhoods east of Range Line Road. After that area is done, they will move to the north end of Joplin (S2) and begin moving toward the center.
The parks crew begins south of 32nd Street and west of Main Street, designated as P1 on the map, and will then move east toward Range Line Road, designated on the map as P2. Crews will progress through these sections until all neighborhoods have been cleared. The collection could take at least a month unless weather creates delays.
Map areas labeled S1 through S5 are the areas the streets crews will be working. Neighborhoods marked P1 through P5 identify the park crews areas. Crews will move through these areas in sequence.
Residents are asked not to bag the leaves they want removed, but to rake them to the curb of the property line. City officials ask that leaves not be raked into the street because that can clog storm drains and could cause the city’s street sweeping truck to bypass that area.
No tree limbs, brush or rocks should be included in the pile. Residents should also be sure the leaves do not cover water meter manhole covers. That may cause Missouri-American Water to estimate a resident's water usage instead of recording the exact amount for billing purposes.
The city picks up the leaves so that they will not pile up around the storm drains, which can cause flooding.
During heavy rains, storm drains receive an above-average amount of pesticides, soil, fertilizer runoff, trash, pet waste and leaves, which are then deposited in the nearest storm channel. These channels are designed to eventually flow into Joplin’s Shoal Creek and Turkey Creek. These pollutants can harm recreational activities, wildlife habitats and drinking water sources. Soil runoff and leaves cause the water to become murky, which blocks sunlight and decreases plant growth. Plants are food sources for insects, worms, crayfish and other animals that support fish populations.
For residents who wish to dispose of leaves themselves, they can be brought to the Joplin Compost Facility next to the Turkey Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant at 3457 Eddy Lane. It is located west of the intersection of Eddy and North Peace Church Avenue. Those who bring bagged leaves should empty them from the bags and take the bags with them. No brush, tree limbs, bags, or trash should be dumped at the compost site. It is open daily during daylight hours.
An alternative to leaf disposal is home composting.
To create compost, put leaves, grass, and meat-free kitchen scraps in a compost bin. Keep it moist, stir the mixture to speed up the decomposition process, and then harvest the finished compost from the bottom of the bin. Finished compost should be available in approximately two seasons and produces a free organic fertilizer.
In order to reduce stormwater pollution, the city encourages the use of compost instead of non-organic fertilizers and chemicals on lawns and gardens. Compost can be tilled into the soil for healthier plants that are less susceptible to diseases and insects, which reduces the need for chemicals. Runoff of chemical-based fertilizers and pesticides can harm streams and creeks in to which the water drains.
An alternative to leaf disposal is to rake the leaves onto the lawn and run over them with a mulching lawnmower.
Ways to dispose of leaves that are not as earth friendly are to set out bagged leaves for trash pickup or to burn the leaves.
To burn, residents need to obtain a burn permit from Joplin fire stations or at the city’s finance department at City Hall, 602 S. Main St. The permit costs $10 and is good for three consecutive days.
Fire Station No. 1 at 303 E. Third St. is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days per week, although there are times when firefighters have other duties and are not always available to issue permits. Permit payments at the station can only be paid with check or money order. Before burning, residents must ask at the station whether burning is being allowed or call the station at 417-623-0403.
The finance department at 602 S. Main St. is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The City Hall location will accept cash, check, debit, money order or credit card payments for burn permits. City Hall will be closed Nov. 25-26 for the Thanksgiving holiday.
For information about leaf pickup: 417-624-0820, ext. 1501 or 1566.
