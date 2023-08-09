The Joplin Public Library and Post Art Library are accepting applications for booths for the 2023 Joplin Writers’ Faire, an annual event scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, inside the library, 1901 E. 20th St.
Applications are due by Thursday, Aug. 31. The application process is free and open to all writers and writing-related groups. Apply online at www.joplinpubliclibrary.org/writers-faire/.
Successful applicants will be notified Sept. 7 and will receive a booth at no cost. A library card is not necessary to participate.
Established in 2017, the Joplin Writers’ Faire aims to connect writers with existing and potentially new audiences while encouraging community support of local and regional writers. The 2023 event is a collaboration between the Joplin Public Library and Post Art Library.
This year’s premier event sponsor is Friends of the Joplin Public Library.
Details: 417-623-7953, ext. 1030 or 1041.
