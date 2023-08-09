Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Eastern Dade County in southwestern Missouri... Western Greene County in southwestern Missouri... Southeastern Jasper County in southwestern Missouri... Lawrence County in southwestern Missouri... Southern Polk County in southwestern Missouri... * Until 1230 PM CDT. * At 933 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. This includes the following highways... Interstate 49 near mile marker 41. Interstate 44 between mile markers 30 and 68...and between mile markers 70 and 76. This includes the following low water crossings... Turnback Creek at County Road 2100, Slagle Creek at 86 Road, Sac River at County Road 1247, Wilson Creek at Farm Road 146, Sinking Creek at County Road 181, Spring River at County Road 2110 and Asher Creek at 560 Road. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...2-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR