The Joplin Public Library has installed a StoryWalk, a new interactive outdoor activity, for the month of June in its outdoor classroom area on the northwest corner of the building.
A StoryWalk is an innovative way for families to enjoy reading and being outdoors at the same time. Pages from storybooks are laminated and attached to stakes, which are installed along an outdoor path. As participants stroll along the path, they are directed to the next page of the story, and there are action prompts on each sign to keep children engaged.
“The StoryWalk, which is actually a trademark concept started by librarians in Montpelier, Vermont, is a way to bring a traditional picture book to life,” said Christina Matekel-Gibson, children's librarian.
Featured in the library's StoryWalk is "Just In Case You Want to Fly" by Julie Fogliano and Christian Robinson. The book teaches the significance of dreaming big and the importance of family and friends.
“I think it makes the library even more exciting,” said Jeana Gockley, library director, of the StoryWalk. “Kids come in here and are already excited, but this is just an added piece on the outside of the building that they can go and do during summer as well.”
The activity is self-guided and free. Library hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, but the StoryWalk can be experienced at any time.
Matekel-Gibson said it's exciting to create a multisensory experience for children who can be outside and use their senses.
“Our goal all the time, but especially during the summer, is to keep reading relevant, keep learning relevant and meet kids where they are,” she said.
Another StoryWalk previously was installed in Joplin's Leonard Park by One Joplin in 2020. One Joplin used a small amount of funding from a grant to incorporate the StoryWalk into the park. The organization's objectives of creating walking opportunities and promoting family engagement with young children went hand in hand with this project, according to Ashley Micklethwaite, executive director.
