The newly formed Friends of the Joplin Public Library has launched a membership drive.
The group exists to serve the community by expanding and growing services provided by the Joplin Public Library, 1901 E. 20th St. It aims to raise funds via memberships, improve community awareness of the library’s offerings, encourage volunteer support and sponsor special events, workshops and other activities for all ages.
A six-member board has worked over the past year to incorporate the organization, adopt bylaws, attain nonprofit 501(C)(3) status and develop goals. Board members are Kathy Lazenby, president; Alice Snodgrass, vice president; Dot Willcoxon, treasurer; Paul Teverow, secretary; and Karen Gunderman and Scott Meeker, members at large. Emily Stanley serves as representative of the library board.
“We look forward to becoming an integral part of the Joplin Public Library,” Lazenby said in a statement. “Our hope is that through our memberships, volunteerism and fundraising, we are able to enhance and expand what the library has to offer the Joplin community.”
Yearly dues for Friends of the Joplin Public Library will start at $5 for students 18 and younger, $10 for adults and $20 for families, which includes all immediate household members. Other donation levels range from $50 for contributors to $1,000 for founding members.
Members will receive a special Friends of the Joplin Public Library vinyl sticker, invitations to exclusive events and opportunities to volunteer. Founding members will be recognized on the organization’s website.
“We are excited to have the Friends of the Joplin Public Library adding their voice and support to the library,” library Director Jeana Gockley said. “Friends groups give unparalleled support to libraries nationwide, and it is an honor to have one of our own in Joplin.”
Details: friendsofthejpl.org.
