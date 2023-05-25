The Friends of the Joplin Public Library is looking for donations of new or gently used books, magazines, DVDs and CDs.
Located on the west end of the library’s main lobby, the sale shelf offers a wide variety of books, magazines and more that have been donated. Hardback books are $1, while paperbacks are 50 cents. Funds raised from the sale of books go toward the friends group’s mission to enhance library services, sponsor special events and more.
“With the library’s Summer Reading 2023 program kicking off on Tuesday, May 30, what better time to donate last year’s must-reads,” said Kathy Lazenby, president of the Friends of the Joplin Public Library. “Donating your old books helps us to create more opportunities at the library and gives readers a chance to purchase some great titles at an extremely affordable price.”
Book donations can be brought to the front desk of the library, 1901 E. 20th St. If you have a large number of books, contact the library at 417-623-7953 for help facilitating your donation.
For more information about Summer Reading 2023, which will celebrate with the theme of “All Together Now,” visit www.joplinpubliclibrary.org. To learn more about the friends group, visit www.friendsofthejpl.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.