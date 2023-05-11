Now with a Joplin Public Library card, you can check out a pasta maker to use while you read the mystery novel “Murder Al Dente.” Or you can check out a ukulele to strum “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” while you read “The Wizard of Oz.” Or you can check out a “Star Wars” movie and have a neighborhood movie night with a projector.
All these items are part of the library’s new collection, The Library of Things. It’s a group of nontraditional materials, including tools, games, kitchen items and electronics, that are all free to check out with a library card.
This is a trend that’s experiencing a surge as libraries embrace the idea of being more than books, said Lori Crockett, the public relations and marketing assistant at the library.
“We want people to see us as a hub for the community, for things they need, for things they may want to try out,” she said. “This expands on that.”
The library on Thursday introduced the collection to patrons with a Meet the Things event. Staff explained the program and how to check out items to curious visitors over refreshments.
Crockett said The Library of Things started with a donation of four cooking kits from a library patron. The kits cover dishes like sushi and include bamboo rollers, a rice spreader and a book with recipes and tips.
As the library started to explore how to fill out its offerings, the Joplin Public Library Foundation gave funds to expand the collection. Library staff have also applied for local grants in hopes of adding more items.
Crockett said to select things, the library did a lot of research into similar collections across the country.
“Libraries are fantastic about sharing information with other libraries,” Crockett said. “We were able to find some of the more popular items at various libraries and we tried to add those to our collection.”
The collection’s categories include crafts, tools and tech, kitchen gear, fun and games, and kits for children and teens.
The Library of Things ranges from smaller-ticket items, like puzzles or a stud finder, to more expensive items, like a digital camera or a pickleball set. There’s also power tools, like a cordless drill and a Dremel rotary tool.
For the children and teen category, items include several STEAM kits covering subjects like robotics or phonics. These were part of the library’s collection before and have been added to The Library of Things.
The kits are kept in children and teen areas. Crockett said some kits can be expensive for families to purchase, so the library wanted to offer them.
“So many children learn with hands-on activities,” Crockett said. “Our world is quickly becoming more geared towards science and math and electronics. We think these are a great way to offer hands-on learning to children and teens.”
Checking out
Patrons can check out up to three items at a time for one week. If there’s no hold on an item, it can be renewed for an additional week.
Items available for checkout will be on a shelf in the adult area of the library, close to the magazines. Crockett notes a few items wouldn’t fit on the shelves and will have a printout that can be taken to the front desk for checkout.
The library asks that items are returned to the circulation desk, not in the book drop. This is so an item doesn’t get damaged and so staff doesn’t have to dislodge a pasta maker from the chute. Staff will regularly inspect the items for damage and cleaning. Any consumables included with an item will be refreshed by the library.
Expanding beyond books is reflective of what the community in general is doing, Crockett said. As the world is growing, expanding and constantly changing, the library sees it as part of its job to enhance people’s lives in this same expansive way.
“This gives people an option if they want to try something out before they buy an expensive object or need something for a one-time project,” Crockett said. “You’re able to come and get it from the library.”
One item Crockett is excited to try out is the paella kit. She’s heard of the dish but never learned how to make it. While it can be intimidating to know what tools or recipes to use, using the kit, which provides equipment and a recipe book, does some of that work, she said.
Crockett also donated a couple of items herself, games that her family loves to play called “Codenames” and “Sequence.”
“Anytime you have something you enjoy, you want other people to enjoy as well,” she said.
Online On the Joplin Public Library’s website, there’s an Amazon wish list to help add to The Library of Things. Plans call for the addition of requested items or things that have proved to be in demand at other libraries. On the website is a suggestion page for things that people think are missing and a link to donate money to the project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.