The Joplin Public Library has launched its summer reading program with some new incentives.
The free program, with the theme "Tails and Tales," will run through July 25. It is designed to keep the public reading and learning all summer long, library officials said in an announcement Tuesday.
Children, teenagers and adults who sign up will participate by tracking the minutes they read or listen to their favorite materials, such as books, magazines, newspapers or audiobooks. Children who cannot yet read also can participate by being read to by adults.
Minutes are logged on a paper game board that is available at the library, 1901 E. 20th St., or on the free Beanstack app.
Goals are set for each age group. As they are met, participants can earn prizes and win entries into grand-prize giveaways.
As part of the program, the library also will host a variety of fun and educational events this summer in a virtual format, due to COVID-19 precautions. Events include storytime sessions, arts and crafts, and more. For details, go to joplinpubliclibrary.org/calendar.
No library card is required to participate. But this year, the library will offer a free summer reading library card to everyone — regardless of age or residency — to be used through July 25. The card can be used to check out physical items from the library including books, DVDs and digital resources. Library cards remain free for Joplin residents.
The library also will partner with the city's transportation department to provide free Sunshine Lamp trolley and MAPS passes for adults and teens when they sign up for the program. The passes will be good for the entire summer, and recipients may travel wherever they wish on the routes.
The city's parks and recreation department will provide a free single-use pool pass to children who complete their first game board. The passes are good for one-day access to any of Joplin's aquatic centers.
For details, call 417-623-7953 or go to joplinpubliclibrary.org.
