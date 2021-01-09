Following the popularity of its summer reading program, the Joplin Public Library has unveiled its first winter reading challenge.
Participants of all ages are encouraged to read or listen to the materials of their choice and track completed minutes through the free smartphone or tablet app "Beanstack." Those using the app can earn virtual badges, designed as winter animal-themed artwork, for completing goals.
The app also can be accessed online at joplinpubliclibrary.beanstack.org, and paper tracking sheets will be available for pickup at the library, 1901 E. 20th St.
Individual goals are set at two hours of reading time for children up to 12, and four hours for teens and adults. Time for children who cannot read yet will be tracked by the amount of minutes they listen to someone read aloud.
The library also has set a communitywide goal of 80,000 minutes read by the end of the month. Approximately 5,000 minutes had already been logged by community members as of Jan. 1, according to Chelsey Gatewood, the library's public relations and marketing assistant.
Participants can sign up for the program any time through the end of the month and backdate any time read. Anyone who completes their goal for the month will be eligible to win prizes through Beanstack and Simon and Schuster, and they also will receive a drink voucher from Bearded Lady Roasters, 218 S. Main St.
The self-guided program will run through Jan. 31. The theme is "Books Like Us," a celebration of diversity and seeing oneself represented in books. No library card is required for participation.
Details: 417-623-7953.
