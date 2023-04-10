The Joplin Public Library will present “Researching Your Roots: Tools for Discovering Your Family Tree” from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the library's community room, 1901 E. 20th St.
Staff member Richard Porter will highlight resources available at the library for genealogy research, including databases and the local history/genealogy departments. Library patron Rikki Smith will share her hands-on experience with genealogy research using such tools.
Admission is free and open to the public; no library card is required to attend.
The program is offered as part of Joplin Reads Together, the library’s community reading initiative.
Details: 417-623-7953.
