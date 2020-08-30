As schools around the region try to balance in-person classes with public safety amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Joplin Public Library has launched a new initiative to support virtual learning.
As part of the initiative, the library's children and teen departments have developed programs and resources to support parents and caregivers who are overseeing schooling at home in any fashion.
Families can find curriculum assistance, home schooling laws, virtual educational resources and social opportunities on the library's new "School at Home" page, joplinpubliclibrary.org/schooling.
The site also includes a comprehensive list of virtual and remote learning information for local school districts; state standards for Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma and Arkansas; and an annotated list of electronic library resources, including test prep and homework help databases.
In addition, the library also offers 24/7 wireless internet access in its parking lot, interlibrary loan services and test proctoring.
The library has surveyed parents about their virtual education plans and needs and will use those results to prioritize fall and spring programs. Of parents and caregivers who responded to the survey, 60% said they plan to be involved in some type of virtual education with their children this fall, and 23% wanted online support from the library. More than half of respondents indicated an interest in home schooling resources, the library said.
The teen department's first fall program, "First Impact," a virtual education course for parents of new drivers, is slated for 6 p.m. Tuesday. It is free and open to the public; registration is required.
Details: 417-623-7953, www.joplinpubliclibrary.org.
