Users of the Joplin Public Library now have more opportunities to access technology.
The library has put more than $31,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds toward the purchase of 20 wireless mobile hotspots from T-Mobile as well as an outdoor wireless access point.
The mobile hotspots are capable of providing Wi-Fi for up to 15 devices. Active library users can check out a hotspot during regular business hours, or they can place a hold on the item using the online catalog at joplinpubliclibrary.org. The checkout period for a hotspot is 21 days.
The recently installed outdoor wireless access point is being used to boost the library's internet signal. Free public Wi-Fi is now available 24/7 in the parking lot and outdoor areas of the library, 1901 E. 20th St. No library card or password is necessary.
“COVID-19 has made it more apparent that broadband access is lacking for many of our community members,” library Director Jeana Gockley said in a statement. “By providing these resources, we are striving to increase access, and in turn, strengthen our community.”
The purchases were supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the CARES Act as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State.
Other libraries awarded CARES Act funds through this round of grants include:
• The Barton County Library, with $6,979 to increase library bandwidth to accommodate higher public usage.
• The Neosho-Newton County Library, with $12,200 for up to 20 hotspots and 15 devices for its lending program.
The funds were among more than $870,000 awarded to 39 Missouri libraries, the announcement of which was made Friday by state officials.
“Libraries can play an important role in advancing telehealth and higher education needs in their communities," Robin Westphal, state librarian, said in a statement. "COVID-19 has disrupted so many aspects of everyday life, and libraries have stepped up to fill in gaps that wouldn’t otherwise be met."
