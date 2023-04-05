The Joplin Public Library will offer "Exploring Swedish Culture" at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in its community room, 1901 E. 20th St.
The informational program is hosted in conjunction with Missouri Southern State University's Spiva Library. It will feature Amber Mintert, associate professor of art and design, and Rebecca Shriver, assistant professor of history, presenting on Sweden and its culture. Adults 18 and older are invited to attend.
The Post Art Library will host an opening reception for the community-based art exhibit "Lost & Found: Remarkably Bright Objects" from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Bramlage and Willcoxon Foundation Gallery. All ages are welcome.
The programs are part of the Joplin Public Library's Joplin Reads Together, a community reading initiative. The April book selection is "Remarkably Bright Creatures," by Shelby Van Pelt.
Details: 417-623-7953.
