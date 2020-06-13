The Joplin Public Library has announced a slate of upcoming events to coincide with its 2020 summer reading program.
All programs are free, and no library card is required to participate in any event.
• "Five Minutes of Fun: Preschool Edition," a five-week video series for children aged 3 to 6 will air weekly at 10 a.m. Thursdays beginning June 23. Jay and Leslie's Laughing Matters will host.
• Jim Cosgrove will present "Imagine Your Song: Musical Stories with Mr. Stinky Feet" via Zoom at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25. Children ages 2 to 12 may explore, imagine and tell stories through music, singing and dancing.
• The teen department's Game Night will offer virtual board games and chess from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Participants will need to create a free account in Board Game Arena and will need a device with web browsing capability, camera and microphone. Register by Wednesday at teen@joplinpubliclibrary.org or 417-623-7953, ext. 1027.
• Teenagers 13 to 18 may participate in Sketch Along from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 25, via Zoom. Seth Wolfshorndl, chair of the art department at Joplin High School, will offer tips and tricks of sketching. Participants will need sketching material and a device with web browsing capability, camera and microphone. Register by Wednesday, June 24, at teen@joplinpubliclibrary.org or 417-623-7953, ext. 1027.
• A "Harry Potter" party is open to teenagers in grades six through 12 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, July 16, via Zoom. Heather Van Otterloo, a South Middle School teacher, will present crafts and trivia; costumes are welcome but not required. Participants will receive a supply packet for the program and will need a device with web browsing capability, camera and microphone. Register by Wednesday, July 8, at teen@joplinpubliclibrary.org or 417-623-7953, ext. 1027.
• As part of the adult summer reading program, a book club featuring author Phan Que Mai Nguyen's "The Mountains Sing" will take place via Zoom from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 22. The Zoom meeting link will be shared at a later date.
• There will be two sessions of "Let's Cook with Lisa," a cooking tutorial with the library's Lisa Brown. They will be posted to the library's Facebook page at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 20, and 10 a.m. Saturday, July 18. Recipe lists also will be posted.
• "Dungeons and Dragons 101," a video tutorial with the library's Arthur St. Onge, will feature the basics of the popular role-playing game. It will be posted to Facebook at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 9.
• Post Art Library will conduct its third annual summer reading art challenge online. To participate, create an original work of art based on the theme "Fairy Tales, Fantasy and Mythology" and share it online with #PALart2020. Details: 417-623-7953, ext. 1041, or PAL@postartlibrary.org.
