The Joplin Public Library and the Joplin School District's nutritional services department will join forces to provide free lunches to area children beginning Wednesday and running through Aug. 11.
Any child younger than 18 is eligible to receive a sack lunch, regardless of residency.
“We are looking forward to partnering with Joplin Schools to provide area children lunch at the Joplin Public Library for the third summer in a row,” library director Jeana Gockley said in a statement. “One noteworthy part of the arrangement is that the meals are for all children, no matter where they live or go to school."
Lunches will be handed out beginning at 11 a.m. weekdays in the lobby of the library, 1901 E. 20th St. They will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. All meals must be eaten on-site.
Gockley said the lunch program is a "great complement" to the library's summer reading program, through which everyone qualifies for a free library card through July 31. Participants in the summer reading program can keep track of minutes spent reading and win free books or other prizes. Go to joplinpubliclibrary.org/summer-reading for more information.
Other locations for lunches
The Joplin School District also will offer free lunches to children 18 and younger at Jefferson Elementary School, 130 S. McKinley Ave., from July 10 through Aug. 17.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services' Summer Food Service Program, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, provides meals to children living in eligible areas during the summer months.
Meals will be served to children age 18 and younger. Children do not have to register, and there is no fee to participate in the program.
An online interactive map, designed to help families find locations serving free summer meals, can be found at health.mo.gov/sfsp. For families without access to the internet, summer meal sites in the area can also be found by texting the phrase “Summer Meals” to the text number 914-342-7744.
