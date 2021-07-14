The Joplin Public Library will host a virtual discussion of the adult fiction title "Later," by Stephen King, from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday.
The online meeting for adults to discuss the novel, a hard crime mystery, will be facilitated through the Zoom website or mobile app. Individuals may receive help on how to access Zoom from the reference desk at the library.
The book discussion is free and open to the public, with no library card required to participate. Email refdesk@joplinpubliclibrary.org or visit the library’s reference desk to receive a link to the meeting.
The library has six copies of "Later'' available for checkout. The title also can be accessed by the Missouri Libraries 2 Go app called "Overdrive/Libby." A library card is necessary for book checkout. Library cards are free for everyone to be used until July 25. Apply in person with a photo ID at 1901 E. 20th St. in Joplin or visit joplinpubliclibrary.org.
