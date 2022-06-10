There will be one party but two celebrations going on Sunday at the Joplin Public Library.
An anniversary celebration recognizing 120 years of library history in Joplin and the five-year anniversary of the 20th Street location will both be observed during a public open house.
“We will kick off at 2 p.m. with opening remarks. Following that there will be a come-and-go event with booth areas and refreshments and just having a good time in celebrating the library,” library director Jeana Gockley said.
A new group, Friends of the Joplin Public Library, will hold a kickoff membership drive during the anniversary event, said Kathy Lazenby, president.
“Friends groups exist to help see that library programs grow and expand,” she said. “Thriving libraries are better able to serve and enrich their communities. A strong friends group can help an already great library like ours be even greater. With more funds available and more volunteers at our disposal, there are endless ideas for things we can do that will enhance programming we already have and draw more of our community to the library.”
She got involved because she has fond memories of weekly trips her family took to the library when she was a child and the hours she spent exploring books. “That experience is what developed my love of reading,” Lazenby said.
Increased usage
In the five years since the library relocated from the 300 block of Main Street to a new building at 1901 E. 20th St., there has been an uptick in use.
“Right after the library reopened in 2017, everything was elevated. Many people came in to get library cards and to check out items. Then COVID-19 happened and everything was at a stop. But last year we had 3,000 more people get library cards, and those numbers continue to climb,” Gockley said.
The addition and expansion of services such as online access and e-book and audio platforms continue to bring new users every week, Gockley said.
Having more space in the new building, which is 65% larger than the former location, also has brought new or expanded functionality.
There are makerspaces for adults and teens that were not possible before. They allow patrons to do 3D scanning and printing, laser etching, engraving and cutting as well as digital media conversion.
“The newest thing that we weren’t able to offer is adult programming. At the old building we didn’t have enough space for people wanting to come to events. We had outgrown the children’s space in the building downtown,” Gockley said. In the former building, children’s events were crowded when they attracted 200 people.
“Now it doesn’t feel as crowded” and allows the library to host school trips, Gockley said. “Doing that in the old building was definitely more cumbersome.”
Library history
Initial efforts to establish a local library started in 1893. A group calling itself the Joplin Public Library Association met at the YMCA. Officers were elected from the community, as was an executive committee of prominent women. A collection taken up became the nucleus of the library fund.
According to Joel Livingston’s “History of Jasper County,” the club women started a promotional campaign to educate the public as to the need for a library. Activities such as picnics were conducted to raise funds for the future library.
The first built, a Carnegie library, was located at Ninth Street and Wall Avenue. That building is still standing but has been empty for years.
Preparations to build it started in 1901, and construction was done in 1902-03 with a $40,000 grant from Andrew Carnegie. Joplin voters passed a tax levy to buy books and fund the operations. That continues today with a small property tax that goes to library operations.
The Carnegie building developed structural problems, so beginning in the 1940s, most of the upper floor of the three-story building was unused.
Joplin’s current mayor, Doug Lawson, remembers his visits to that building as a child in the 1950s. He said the children’s section was located downstairs, but he remembers men sitting upstairs in leather chairs reading the day’s Wall Street Journal.
One of his favorites to read was “Amazon Adventure,” from an adventure series. He also remembers an “All About ...” series, and he was particularly interested in one, “All About Dinosaurs.”
“A teacher of mine realized I was interested in dinosaurs and she got me another book on dinosaurs. That can be the impact of a library,” Lawson said.
‘A genuine asset’
After years of studies and community discussions and debates about the situation, the library board bought the 300 block of Main Street, where the famous Connor Hotel had previously stood, as the site for a new building. In 1980, a new library building was constructed on that property.
It wasn’t long, though, that roof leaks developed with that building and growing attendance, along with technology and the need to have computers accessible to patrons, strained the amount of available space. Library directors and the library board looked at possible solutions for years.
“We couldn’t built up. We couldn’t build out,” Gockley said, remembering her years there as the children’s librarian. Also, the building was not compliant with disability accommodations. For instance, there was not enough room to get wheelchairs into the book aisles.
“We are thrilled to have this space,” she said of the current building.
The new building is “one of the tragic blessings of the tornado. It’s a stunning building and I’m just proud of it,” the mayor said.
While the tornado took a lot from Joplin, city officials and those working on redevelopment after the 2011 disaster were able to land a $25 million grant for a new library from the U.S. Economic Development Administration. The city paid $5 million as its matching share of that grant.
“That library is a genuine asset to Joplin,” the mayor said. “A major city is going to have a really (great) library and we have one. I talk to a lot of people who use the library.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.