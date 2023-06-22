The Joplin Public Library will partner with Escape Joplin to offer three escape room challenges from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 6.
Individuals or groups of up to six people can test their skills in one of three rooms: Madame Teller's Fortune House, Red Alert or Queen Anne's Revenge. Twelve total slots are available, with 30 minutes designated for each slot.
Registration is required by calling 417-623-7953, ext. 1030.
The challenges are free. Individuals must be 18 or older to participate.
