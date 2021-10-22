Joplin Little League Softball will hold a 40th anniversary celebration for the Blinzler Softball Complex on Saturday.
The softball fields, located at 1704 Adele Ave., were built in 1981 as the first Little League softball fields in Joplin.
The events will start at 1 p.m. with music, food, a dunk tank and bounce house. At 1:30 p.m., a home run derby will be held, and a parents vs. players softball game will be played at 2 p.m.
