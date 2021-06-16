Season tickets for the 2021-22 Joplin Little Theatre season are now on sale.
A season ticket guarantees the buyer the choice of a reserved seat for all five scheduled shows. The upcoming season consists of "Clue: On Stage," scheduled Sept. 29-Oct. 3; "Plaid Tidings," scheduled Dec. 1-5; "Driving Miss Daisy," scheduled Feb. 2-6; "Man of La Mancha," scheduled March 23-27; and "Monty Python's Spamalot," scheduled May 18-22.
Season ticket prices are $75 for adults and $65 for senior citizens and students.
Details: 417-623-3638, www.joplinlittletheatre.org.
