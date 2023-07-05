Joplin Little Theatre has announced the shows that will make up its 2023-24 season.
Shows are:
• “The Glass Menagerie,” by Tennessee Williams. The play follows Amanda Wingfield, who lives with her son, Tom, and her daughter, Laura, who has a physical handicap and debilitating shyness. When Amanda convinces Tom to bring home a “gentleman caller” for Laura, the illusions they’ve created in order to make life bearable collapse about them.
The show will be Sept. 20-24 and is directed by Michaela West.
• “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” adapted by Joe Landry. The beloved American holiday classic, following idealistic George Bailey as he considers ending his life on Christmas Eve, comes to life as a live 1940s radio broadcast.
The show will be Dec. 6-10 and is directed by Marilyn Bouldin.
• “Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike,” by Christopher Durang. Winner of the 2013 Tony Award for Best Play, the show follows middle-aged siblings Vanya and Sonia, who share a home in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. Suddenly, their movie-star sister, Masha, swoops in with her new boy toy, Spike. Old resentments flare up.
The show will be presented Jan. 31-Feb. 4 and is for mature audiences only. It is directed by Hope Bethel.
• “All Quiet on the Western Front,” by Robert Waterhouse and based on the novel by Erich Maria Remarque. The play chronicles life and death in the trenches of World War I and the impossibility of returning to civilian life after living in hell.
The show will be March 20-24 and is for mature audiences only. It is directed by Tegan Whited.
• “Promises, Promises,” by Neil Simon, with music by Burt Bacharach and lyrics by Hal David, and based on the screenplay “The Apartment.” The show, set in New York City in the 1960s, follows an ambitious accountant named Chuck Baxter, who lends out his apartment to his supervisors needing a place for an illicit rendezvous. He finds a beacon of hope in co-worker Fran, who is trapped in a romantic predicament of her own.
The show will be May 15-19 and is directed by Marilyn Bouldin.
Ticket information Season subscriptions will be available beginning July 20 for $75 for adults and $65 for students and senior citizens. Individual tickets will be available beginning Aug. 24 and are $18 for adults and $15 for students and senior citizens. Subscriptions or tickets can be purchased by calling the Joplin Little Theatre office at 417-623-3638 during regular office hours from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
