Enrollment is open for the Joplin Little Theatre's children's summer workshop.
The workshop is open to children ages 5-14. Admission is $70 per child per session.
During the first week, which runs July 12-16, the theme is "Stranded on a Desert Island." The morning session runs from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; the afternoon session runs from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.
During the second week, which runs July 19-23, the theme is "An Artist Finds Inspiration." The morning session runs from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; the afternoon session runs from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Enrollment will be limited to 30 children per session.
Details: 417-623-3638, www.joplinlittletheatre.org.
