Officials with the Joplin Little Theatre on Wednesday will start selling individual tickets for the 2021-22 season. Season tickets are available through Oct. 3.
Individual ticket prices are $18 for adults, $15 for senior citizens and students, and $8 for children 12 and younger. Season ticket prices are $75 for adults and $65 for senior citizens and students.
Tickets will be available online at joplinlittletheatre.org or by calling the theater box office at 417-623-3638 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Flex passes can also be purchased. A five-show pass is $80 for adults and $70 for senior citizens and students. A three-show pass is $51 for adults and $42 for senior citizens and students. Flex passes can only be purchased through the box office.
Shows for the 2021-22 season include "Clue: On Stage," Sept. 29-Oct. 3; "Plaid Tidings," Dec. 1-5; "Driving Miss Daisy," Feb. 2-6; "Man of La Mancha," March 23-27; and "Monty Python’s Spamalot," May 18-22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.