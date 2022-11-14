Growing up, Marilyn Marshall-Bouldin wasn't a big fan of televised soap operas.
"Actually, I was not allowed to watch soaps as a kid," she said. During the summers, however, when her parents were away at work, "I'd be sneaky and watch 'All My Children.' Loved the costumes and crazy storylines."
Then there's "The Bold and the Young." Never heard of it? That's OK — it's fake. The fictional melodramatic series, however, plays a key role in the latest Joplin Little Theatre production, "The Bold, the Young and the Murdered."
Marshall-Bouldin, who directs, said the show "was ridiculously funny by page four, and hilarity continued throughout."
All the antics, corny love affairs, overdramatic acting and cheesy "oh, my gosh" moments from some of America's vintage soap operas — "Guiding Light," "Days of Our Lives," "As the World Turns" and "The Young and Restless" — can be found in "The Bold and the Young," she said.
"As a soap, I felt it would be relatable to many folks, and it's silly fun for all ages," Marshall-Bouldin said.
In this murder-mystery comedy, the above-mentioned soap is on its last legs, with falling ratings and popularity. The actors behind the characters are dealing with lots of drama. For example, the hunky hero has self-esteem issues while the show's heroines are borderline psychopathic.
In an effort to revive "The Bold and the Young," its executive producer gives the squabbling cast an ultimatum: Complete one episode overnight or the show ends. But then the show's director is murdered, and the cast members begin dropping one by one.
"I liked that it's a show within a show," Marshall-Bouldin said. "The cast are playing the soap opera characters and their off-camera characters as well. Eight of 13 cast members are playing dual roles. As an actor, that's a fun thing to do, and it also expands one's acting skills. My husband is the set builder and finished the set quite early in the process, which was especially important for the actors when they're dealing with blocking and positioning in dual roles."
The cast of 13 ranges in age from 15 to 65, she said. The cast members are Landon Brown, Jarrett Little, J.D. Drum, Susie Lundy, Lisa Olliges Green, Michaela West, Shaun Conroy, Bri Blair, Michelle Haden, Jennifer Jones, Anne Marie Wright, Cade Sinclair and Michael Bowerman.
"Many of our cast members have watched soap operas," Marshall-Bouldin said. "We have some younger ones, however, who haven't, but they recall their grandparents watching their 'stories.' There's a great deal of laughter at each rehearsal. They've embraced their characters quite well. Each one of them brings a unique comedic personality and physicality to their roles. As the show has come together, they're funnier and funnier."
The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. It is 100 minutes long with a 15-minute intermission.
"Our hope is that we bring a great quality show along with some smiles and laughter to our audience," Marshall-Bouldin said. "We want this show to be a bit of a fun escape from the outside world."
Tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for seniors and students. Individual tickets may be purchased by calling the JLT box office at 417-623-3638 or online at www.joplinlittletheatre.org.
