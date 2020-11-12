Joplin man appealing conviction for assault that drew 66-year sentence

Javonta Razor — sentenced over the summer to a total of 66 years in prison for a stabbing that severed former girlfriend Chantel Ring's spinal cord and left her confined to a wheelchair — has filed notice of an intent to appeal his conviction.
A Jasper County jury found the 24-year-old Razor guilty of two counts of first-degree domestic assault and single counts of armed criminal action, stealing and resisting arrest at the conclusion of a two-day trial in July.
Circuit Judge Gayle Crane assessed the defendant 20 years on each of the assault counts at a sentencing hearing Sept. 28, as well as 15 years for the armed criminal action conviction, seven years for stealing and four years for resisting arrest, and ordered that the terms all run consecutively.
Razor had 30 days to file a notice of intent to appeal, and appellate attorney Christian Lehmberg filed that notice on his behalf Oct. 23 with the Court of Appeals for the Southern District of Missouri.
Razor stabbed Ring, 33, in the back during an altercation in the early morning hours of Dec. 23, 2019, at her apartment in the 200 block of North Joplin Avenue. Besides the stab wound that caused "irreversible" paralysis in her right leg, she was left with "blowout fractures" of the orbital bones in both eye sockets, according to a doctor who treated her and testified at Razor's trial.
The prosecution's case was complicated by the victim's inability to recall what happened the night in question, who assaulted her or even even who called 911 to get her medical assistance.
Ring testified that she and Razor had been in a relationship that soured about three weeks before the attack. She said she asked him to move out of the apartment they had shared. But she could not recall telling a 911 call operator that someone had broken into her apartment and beat her up.
There were three 911 calls made that night on the cellphone of the defendant. The first two were from a male caller and lasted about two minutes each. The caller provided the address of Ring's apartment the first time but hung up before the nature of his call could be ascertained. Police were dispatched to the address, but found it dark and no one answered the door.
About half an hour later, a second call was placed by a man identifying himself as "John Smith" and the injured party as Chantel Ring and asking if an ambulance had been sent. The third call — about eight minutes later — was from Ring, claiming someone had broken in and beat her up.
Assistant Prosecutor Taylor Haas argued at the trial that the 911 calls prove the defendant was at the scene of the crime. Police believe he made the first two calls and was still present when Ring called. An officer testified that he was spotted in her vehicle near her apartment when they arrived back there the second time that night.
Haas called Joplin police Officer Joshua Carnahan and Detective Wes Massey to testify that Ring told them the morning of the assault that Razor was her assailant. Ring made that statement to Carnahan when he found her on a return trip to her apartment with her face severely swollen. She told Massey the same when he later interviewed her at Mercy Hospital Joplin.
