Paul Doner said he was doing everything right.
He practiced social distancing. He self-quarantined as often as he could for three weeks before he returned to work last Tuesday.
That was the hottest day of the year in Joplin thus far, with temperatures peaking at 84 degrees by noon. Doner, who was was unloading pallets and merchandise at a business where he works, noticed a sharp pain in his right side, as well as shortness of breath.
"I honestly thought I was just out of shape or dehydrated," Doner said. "But the symptoms continued to get worse."
He said he worked outside the whole day, only going into the business long enough to clock in.
Eventually, the pain and fatigue made the manual labor almost unbearable. Doner went to the emergency room at a local hospital to be tested. After 7 hours, numerous blood samples, a chest X-Ray, flu and and other tests, including one for COVID-19, he was allowed to go home.
"It’s not fun being in the ER for 7 hours, all alone with no family able to see you, doctor and nurses coming in with full (personal protective equipment), IV, numerous blood vials taken, and sticks up the nose," he wrote on Facebook.
Two days later, results came back — the 23-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19.
"It frightened me," he said. "I'm healthy and in my 20s, and I thought I was very cautious. You hear people say that the elderly and people with medical conditions are the ones who risk catching it. But obviously it's more than just them."
Doner, a student at Missouri Southern State University, followed the news closely in an effort to protect himself and others around him. While national media outlets shared stories of college students ignoring guidelines given out by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and stories of college students taking spring break trips to Florida and elsewhere, Doner canceled his own spring break trip and spent the week playing video games and watching television inside his apartment with his roommates.
Once spring break was over, Doner continued practicing social distancing for another two weeks as his employer offered workers time off to self-quarantine.
"I was appreciative of the time off," he said. "The last thing I wanted to do was catch the virus and risk bringing it back to my roommates."
Doner said the only time he left his apartment was to make essential runs to the grocery store. He also went to an appointment with an eye doctor at a local office.
Because he was taking the recommended steps, and because he had just returned to work when he got sick, he's not sure where or when he contacted COVID-19.
"There's no telling how I got this," he wrote on Facebook. "I’ve been very very cautious and only left to go to the store or get gas. I was always washing my hands, using paper towels when pumping gas plus washing my hands afterward, and showering when I got home."
Doner is one of about two dozen people in the Joplin Metro Area (Jasper and Newton counties) who have tested positive for COVID-19. He's also, as of Friday, one of more than 600 residents in the state younger than 30 who have tested positive in Missouri, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
Since receiving his positive test result, Doner has isolated himself in his room while following CDC guidelines that were provided to him by the hospital.
"I've basically been instructed to wear a mask if I have to talk to anyone, wash my hands thoroughly, don't cook for anyone, stay in my apartment and other simple things like that," he said. "As of right now, I don't have a temperature or feel sick. Really it's just the breathing. My chest feels heavier than usual, but that's about it."
Neither of Doner's two roommates have been confirmed as having COVID-19 or are currently showing symptoms. One of them was tested on Wednesday and expects results soon.
He also recently noted on Facebook, "As of right now there is no cure no matter what the media is saying there is no medicine to take for this. I’ve asked about hydroxychloroquine because it’s been shared all over Facebook. My doctor said, yes, there is research being done but because news spread online the medicine has been back ordered and there is no way to get it. All I’ve been told is wait and see if the symptoms get worse and if they do, you go to the E.R. right away."
Doner said he hopes his story serves as a wake-up call for anyone who underestimates the severity of the current pandemic.
"I think one of the most important things is that people need to wake up and understand that anybody can and will contract this if they aren't taking necessary measures," he said. "It can hit the younger generations and the older generations, and it will. When I was still at work, I saw people in groups of three, four or five. A good majority of people are not doing what they're supposed to do.
"I had people my age reach out and check on me. Later on, I'm checking their Snapchat stories and a lot of them are out together, drinking and having parties. Some are asking for people to come over and hangout. So I don't know what it's going to take for everybody to take this seriously. Hopefully my story helps."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.