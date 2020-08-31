Circuit Judge David Mouton rejected Jaylen Elliott's request for a suspended sentence Monday with placement in a local treatment program and sent him to prison instead for unlawfully entering a Joplin woman's home and restraining her there.
The judge assessed Elliott, 22, concurrent terms of 10 years each on convictions for first-degree burglary and first-degree kidnapping at a sentencing hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court.
Elliott pleaded guilty to the charges June 1 in a plea agreement dismissing related counts of first-degree rape, second-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and violation of a protection order and capping the sentences he might receive at no more than 10 years. He had been facing up to 15 years on the burglary and kidnapping charges and up to a life sentence on the rape charge.
The charges stemmed from an incident Feb. 24, 2019, when he crawled through a broken window at the rear of the home of a woman who had taken out a protection order against him and attacked her in her bed. A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case alleged that he restrained her and sexually assaulted her with her three children in another bedroom of the residence at the time.
He also allegedly assaulted her with the handle of a knife and threatened to kill himself; he also entered the bedroom where the children were several times and warned them to stay put there or he would harm them.
Public defender Darren Wallace asked the judge to consider granting Elliott a suspended sentence and probation with the condition that he enter the Straight Edge program, where he might receive treatment for the anger management, substance abuse and mental health issues that the defendant believes were the root causes of his criminal acts.
Wallace pointed out that Elliott had no prior felony convictions and has spent the entire 18 months since his arrest in February 2019 in jail. The defendant told the judge that, while in jail, he has been taking classes toward obtaining his general education certificate as well as in parenting and anger management, and feels they have helped him "grow up."
"I feel like I was mentally a child (at the time of the crime)," he said. "I just want to better myself and further myself."
Assistant Prosecutor Nate Dally told the judge that while the defendant does not have any prior felony convictions, his criminal record does show a pattern of misdemeanor arrests for assaults, of a domestic nature and otherwise, and that the state was recommending he receive the maximum of 10 years allowed under the plea agreement.
The judge concurred with the prosecutor's office and assessed Elliott the prison time.
