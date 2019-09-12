A judge on Thursday ordered a 25-year-old Joplin man to stand trial on charges that he sexually abused three brothers, ages 7, 3 and 2.
Associate Judge Joe Hensley decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court that there was probable cause for Daniel J. Salgado to stand trial on three counts of statutory sodomy with a child under 12 years old. The judge set Salgado's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Oct. 7.
Assistant Prosecutor Kimberly Fisher called the 7-year-old brother as the state's first witness at the hearing but limited her questions to whether he had told the truth in an interview at the Children's Center in Joplin this summer and where the abuse took place inside his home.
The boy said he told his forensic interviewer at the Children's Center the truth. He said he was accustomed to sleeping in the living room of the home with one of his two brothers and that was where the abuse took place.
Fisher called his forensic interviewer, Ann Crawford, as the prosecution's second witness. She testified that the oldest brother described to her how Salgado committed two acts of sodomy with him when he spent a night in his family's home in June.
The boy told her he also saw Salgado commit similar acts with his two younger brothers, she testified.
On cross-examination by defense attorney Charles Genisio, the interviewer acknowledged that the boy told her his parents were asleep in another room of the house at the time and that a medical exam of the boy found no physical signs of the abuse he described. But medical exams frequently fail to detect any physical signs of the sexual abuse described by victims, she said.
Brian Leeper, a detective with the Joplin Police Department, testified that he was able to corroborate a couple of details of the boy's disclosure with items collected.
Leeper testified that Salgado admitted under questioning that he had been alone with the boys in the living room of their home. He said Salgado did not have a home of his own at the time and would often stay with others. Leeper said that while Salgado did not admit to having sexually abused the boys, he did conclude their interview with the statement that he would tell Leeper the truth the next day.
Genisio questioned Leeper about why he would take that as an intent to confess, and on further cross-examination, the detective acknowledged that Salgado had been cooperative in the investigation, including allowing police to collect a DNA swab.
