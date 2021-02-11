A Jasper County jury convicted a 49-year-old Joplin man Thursday of sexually abusing a young girl over an eight-year period, finding him guilty on four counts, two of which carry a punishment range of up to life in prison.
At the conclusion of a two-day trial in Jasper County Circuit Court, a jury of seven men and five women deliberated about an hour before returning verdicts convicting Robert W. Shields of first-degree child molestation, first-degree statutory sodomy, first-degree statutory rape and second-degree statutory rape.
Judge Dean Dankelson ordered Shields taken into custody after the reading of the verdicts, with the defendant's bond set at $100,000 pending a sentencing hearing March 15.
A 17-year-old girl, who formerly lived in Joplin and now resides in another state, testified Wednesday that Shields sexually abused her, beginning in 2010 when she was 7 years old and continuing through August 2017 when she was 14.
The girl told the court that the defendant initially molested her through inappropriate touching and progressed to raping her until she ran away in 2017.
The girl did not disclose the abuse to anyone until after she ran away and called an aunt to come get her. She remained reluctant to tell her mother until the following month, at which time her mother informed police. An investigation was begun that led to the girl being interviewed by child abuse investigators at the Children's Center in Joplin and charges being filed on Shields.
Prosecutor Theresa Kenney called former Joplin police Detective Phil Beckham and Aryn Crawford, a forensic interviewer at the Children's Center, as the state's two other principal witnesses. Defense attorneys Ross Rhoades and Jonathan Pierce put their client on the witness stand Thursday in an effort to rebut the girl's accusations.
Shields denied her disclosures, describing her to jurors as a troubled girl who had concocted her allegations with the assistance of her mother.
The defendant faces up to seven years on the second-degree statutory rape conviction, from five to 15 years on the child molestation count, and from 10 to 30 years, or up to life, on both the first-degree statutory rape and first-degree statutory sodomy convictions.
