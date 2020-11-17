A Joplin man who went on a rampage a year ago when he could not find his keys has pleaded guilty to three felony counts of assault and a single count of burglary and could face up to 10 years in prison.
Connor S. Allen, 19, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to single counts of first-degree burglary and first-degree assault and two counts of third-degree assault in a plea deal dismissing two more counts of third-degree assault as well as property damage and resisting arrest charges that were filed in the wake of an incident Nov. 20, 2019, at an apartment building on East 20th Street.
The defendant's plea agreement calls for him to receive concurrent terms of 10 years each on the burglary and first-degree assault counts and three years each on the third-degree assault convictions. But the prosecutor's office also agreed not to oppose the possibility of Allen receiving probation after serving 120 days of the sentences.
Judge Gayle Crane has delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea bargain pending a sentencing hearing Jan. 25.
A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that Allen was at a friend's apartment when he could not find his keys and became upset. He hit one of his friends several times in the face and chased him back into the apartment building from the parking, but he was stopped at the door of the apartment by Gabrielle Randolph, who told him to leave.
The affidavit states that Allen grabbed her by the neck as she turned away, kissed her on the cheek and slammed her head into the door before she got the door shut and locked it.
Witnesses told police that he then began kicking the railing of the second floor of the apartment building until it broke. Clark Richards, a building occupant who heard the disturbance, looked outside and told Allen to be quiet, drawing his ire and resulting in Allen punching him in the face several times and kicking him when he fell to the ground.
Richards got back up and retreated into his apartment. Allen followed him inside and started assaulting Richards' wife, who was on the phone calling 911 for help, according to the affidavit. He then vandalized their apartment, breaking glass items in their kitchen and scattering papers in their home office and smashed Richards against a wall before finally leaving.
Two police officers arrived at that point. Allen scuffled with them as well, punching one in the chest and kicking the other in the shin before finally being brought under control and arrested, according to the affidavit.
