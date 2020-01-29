Joplin man improves after new emphysema procedure

David Hair was hesitant to be the first patient for a new medical procedure to help his emphysema.
But the Joplin man decided to trust his doctor, and now, seven weeks later, he is experiencing improvement.
Hair, a retired social worker and mental health therapist, is the first patient in the region to undergo an endobronchial valve implant, said Dr. Grant Pierson of the Freeman Lung Institute, 1002 McIntosh Circle. Pierson said Freeman is the only hospital providing the treatment in the Joplin area.
"This procedure is brand-new," Pierson said. "It was FDA (Food and Drug Administration) approved in January of 2019, and it has taken off like wildfire."
Hair's procedure was done Dec. 13. The doctor and Hair's wife, Joyce, are already seeing results.
"I'm pretty ecstatic about his recovery," said the doctor on Wednesday at Hair's follow-up examination.
Emphysema is a disease that allows air into the lungs but makes it difficult for air to be squeezed out. The disease impairs the lungs more heavily in some areas than others.
The procedure involves inserting small valves in the most heavily damaged areas. The valves close those areas off, which increases air flow in healthier sections of the lung, helping patients to breathe better, Pierson said.
The valves are shaped like small parachutes and come in different sizes smaller than a dime.
It is not available or helpful to all emphysema patients. But patients at the Lung Institute are being screened to determine who might benefit from the treatment.
For those patients, the treatment could improve their day-to-day life. "We're talking about things that people struggle with like taking a shower, putting clothes on, taking out the trash, going to the grocery store, things we take for granted every day," Pierson said. "It has the potential to change their life."
Within four weeks of the procedure, Hair has extended his walking range from about 100 feet to more than 400 feet, the doctor said. He has reduced his oxygen use by 2 liters. Most oxygen concentrators can provide up to 6 liters.
"So if you are able to reduce it down, you are able to take somebody from homebound to out and about," the doctor said.
Optimum recovery depends on the degree of emphysema, the patient's activity level and desire to get up and move. What has been published about the procedure is it has helped some people go from using 10 liters of oxygen with exertion down to 4 liters. "That's incredible," Pierson said. "Some people have gone from not being able to walk around a nurse's station to walking a mile around a nurse's station."
He cautioned that the extent of relief will occur on a case-by-case basis depending on the type of emphysema.
Hair said: "The main thing I noticed is when I run out of oxygen, exert myself and am gasping, it doesn't take quite as long to recover from that. Before the procedure, it would take maybe 15 to 20 minutes of sitting and breathing deep. Now it's five minutes or less."
His wife sees a bigger difference.
"After this procedure, we noticed a remarkable change in his voice," she said. It had been muffled. "It is strong, and now I can hear him."
She has noticed that after he performs a task, he recovers his breath more quickly than before.
"He's doing more tasks in the house and more tasks outside the house," Joyce Hair said. "So it is very exciting from my point of view."
He had not been able do things the couple had enjoyed before the illness, such as going to Joplin Little Theatre and other cultural activities.
"Well, that is changing," Joyce Hair said. "He is even enthusiastic about going. We see progress that way. And his overall demeanor is changing. ... He's perked up, and that is exciting."
He had been using oxygen and medication before the procedure and will continue to do so to some extent.
"They all have a place," Joyce Hair said. "But this one to open up the airways seemed to be spot-on and an answer to a prayer."
