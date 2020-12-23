Today in the Globe newsroom we learned that a Joplin man's sentence was commuted by Gov. Mike Parson.
Gary Mitchell was part of a list of almost 30 people whose sentences were commuted or who were pardoned by the governor earlier this week. The list of names was made public Wednesday.
Mitchell, a nonviolent drug offender, argued that a change in state law should have made him eligible for parole. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison without parole in 2013 because of a prior conviction. We'll have more about this story in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and on our website, joplinglobe.com. You'll also find reports about:
A resolution passed by the Joplin City council adopting a vision statement based on a recent listening tour.
A donation from Freeman Health System to a Southeast Kansas community health center.
A Pittsburg basketball player passing the 1,000-point milestone.
We made it through Wednesday, and Friday is a holiday. We hope your evening is relaxing.
