GOP's Parson defeats Galloway to remain Missouri governor

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, FileFILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 file photo, Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a campaign rally in Lees Summit, Mo. Parson is facing Missouri State Auditor and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nicole Galloway in the Nov. 3, 2020, general election.

 Charlie Riedel

Today in the Globe newsroom we learned that a Joplin man's sentence was commuted by Gov. Mike Parson.

Gary Mitchell was part of a list of almost 30 people whose sentences were commuted or who were pardoned by the governor earlier this week. The list of names was made public Wednesday.

Mitchell, a nonviolent drug offender, argued that a change in state law should have made him eligible for parole. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison without parole in 2013 because of a prior conviction. We'll have more about this story in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and on our website, joplinglobe.com. You'll also find reports about:

A resolution passed by the Joplin City council adopting a vision statement based on a recent listening tour.

A donation from Freeman Health System to a Southeast Kansas community health center.

A Pittsburg basketball player passing the 1,000-point milestone.

We made it through Wednesday, and Friday is a holiday. We hope your evening is relaxing.

