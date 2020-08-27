A judge decided there was probable cause for a Joplin man to stand trial on robbery, stealing and stolen property charges at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court.
Associate Judge Joe Hensley ordered Marvin E. Ward Jr., 26, to make an initial appearance on the three felony counts in a trial division of the court Sept. 14.
Hunter Church, of Joplin, testified that someone stole his credit and debit cards, sunglasses and some cologne from his unlocked vehicle on Feb. 15 while he was inside the OK Bar at 1516 S. Main St. playing in a pool league.
Church told the court that his vehicle had a broken locking mechanism that forced him to go outside a couple of times to make sure no one was messing with it. But when he went to leave for the night, he found it had been ransacked. A check of the bar's video surveillance showed a hooded person had committed the theft and left in a small car.
A Joplin police detective testified that she recognized the vehicle as belonging to a female associate of Marvin Ward and that Ward became her chief suspect. He was called for questioning and admitted that it was he in the video, the officer told the court. But he claimed he may have just been checking on a what he took to be a friend's vehicle and not stealing, but he really couldn't be sure because he was "out of it" at the time, the officer testified.
In the robbery case, Threads store owner Anthony Mann testified that Ward and his brother stole clothing from the store at 1302 S. Virginia Ave. on June 10. The defendant and his brother, Elijah Ward, were charged with first-degree robbery in the incident because Elijah Ward purportedly pulled an AR-15 rifle out of their vehicle and pointed it at Mann as he followed them out of the store and confronted Marvin Ward about the clothes he had stuffed down his pants.
Mann said Marvin Ward claimed it was just marijuana. He asked to see it. Elijah Ward displayed the gun.
"So, it's like that?" Mann said he asked him when he raised the weapon toward him.
"Yeah," Elijah Ward replied, according to Mann.
Baylee Scribner, who lives in the same Joplin apartment complex as Marvin Ward, testified that he stole her purse Feb. 25 when she stepped outside her place for a couple of minutes with her dog. The purse — containing a couple of wallets, her credit and debit cards and other valuables — was in her living room when she went outside, leaving her apartment door ajar.
She saw it had been stolen when she returned. Her boyfriend, who was in another room of the apartment when it was taken, noticed Ward and the woman who lives with him looking out their window at them in the aftermath. She said she could hear them talking about what he had stolen when she put her ear to the outside wall of their apartment.
She called police when directly confronting Ward with her suspicions failed to get him to return her belongings. A Joplin detective testified that police recovered almost all the stolen items from the defendant's apartment.
The Jasper County prosecutor's office dismissed a fourth case against Marvin Ward, involving burglary and possession of heroin charges, due to an alleged victim's unwillingness to pursue the matter.
