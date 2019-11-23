It is likely that American Airlines will take more if not all of Joplin’s $600,000 subsidy guarantee for Chicago air service, according to the consultant who worked with the Joplin Regional Airport to get the flights.
Mike Mooney of Volaire Aviation Consulting came to Joplin last week to give an update to City Council on the status of Joplin’s air service to both Dallas and Chicago. His visit followed the receipt of a $377,000 bill from American Airlines from the $600,000 guarantee to the airline for the first quarter of the Chicago service. That was a larger amount than some city and chamber officials expected to pay out, they said.
The City Council earlier this year approved a revenue agreement for the subsidy to land the Chicago flights by committing $400,000 from city funds coupled with a $200,000 commitment by local businesses through the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation.
To meet the payment, Joplin will pay two-thirds of the invoice from its transportation sales tax funds and Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau fund balance, or about $251,333. The chamber foundation will pay a third, or about $125,667.
Toby Teeter, president of the chamber, asked by the Globe for the chamber’s view of the amount of the bill, said, “The business community views the revenue guarantee as an investment in a sustainable Chicago connection to the world. Yes, we’re disappointed by the amount of minimum revenue guarantee to be redeemed. But we remain confident that Chicago air service will continue to serve our community for years to come.”
Service outlook
Mooney, asked if the amount of that first bill raised any concerns about the outlook for Chicago success, said, “I have no indication at this time from American that they are going to leave. It is not unusual for minimum revenue guarantees to draw down the guaranteed money in the first six to nine months of a service. That’s not unusual. And dozens of cities around the country are doing exactly what Joplin is now doing, and results are that typically the minimum guarantee is drawn down.”
“Network airlines like American do not enter into these arrangements to take the money and leave,” Mooney continued. “These carriers must be convinced of the long-term viability of the new route before they enter into these risk mitigation agreements.”
That’s why it took several years to get the Chicago flights, Mooney said. “They had to feel comfortable of viability, which we were convinced of from the get-go, and risk mitigation was an element of their consideration,” Mooney said.
He said that the airline itself invested about $20 million to bring the flights to Joplin.
Flight factors
Asked what the airline will be looking for to maintain the Chicago flights through at least the first year, Mooney said, “They are going to want to see load factors of 75% with average fares similar to market average levels.” Mooney said that means he does not anticipate fares going up or down.
Airport Manager Steve Stockam said load factors now are 70 to 74%, “so we’re right there. We’re close to where we need to be.”
“It appears to be trending in the right direction,” Mooney said.
Joplin gets 100% credit toward the revenue guarantee for passengers whose only stop is Chicago.
“For the passenger going to Boston and connecting at Chicago, American prorates the fare between the two routes, and there are formulas embedded in their software to do that,” Mooney said. “That is industry standard practice.”
Dallas numbers down
Early in 2019, leading up to the June start of the Chicago flights, load factors on the existing flight service to Dallas made a sudden decline.
The load factor was in the high 70s and low 80s much of 2018 but tumbled from 89% in December 2018 to 64% in January, hovering around percentages in the upper 50s to the mid 60s through August.
Mooney told the City Council that because of that drop, the market did not grow quick enough to support the capacity of the Chicago flights in the early months of that service, and Dallas became a poor performer for the airline. To try to correct that, American changed aircraft to reduce the seats available to try to rebalance the load factor.
There will have to be improvements to sustain the flight services, the consultant said.
It is essential to recover profitability of the Dallas route.
In his study of the market, Mooney determined that Joplin needs to attract more inbound passengers — those flying into the Joplin airport rather than flying to other regional cities and driving to Joplin. Marketing also is needed to get a bigger share of international travelers to fly directly to Joplin rather than driving from other cities, Mooney said.
Joplin also needs to reach further into what the consultant called the “catchment area,” or the nearby area where Joplin could attract customers. Mooney defines that area as a triangular shaped territory within 50 miles north of Joplin, reaching past Highway 54 in the Nevada area and taking in Southeast Kansas.
There is potential for a market area of up to about 830,000 more flights from passengers who live in that area, he said.
Still, Mooney said Joplin may hit a record number of passengers this year. He figures that Joplin will be provided 168,000 seats to fill on the flights in the upcoming year. There were more than 100,000 passengers so far this year compared with 7,500 in 2008, Mooney said.
“The last three months, we’ve done over 10,000 passengers each month, and we have not done that since the early 1990s,” Stockam said.
Revenue guarantees
Incentives, or subsidies, to provide air service were offered by 141 of 382 U.S. airports airlines for service from 2013 to 2018.
Airlines accepted 62, or only 44%, of those offers.
Marketing support to airlines to attract customers was offered by 106 of the 382 airports during that time period.
The airlines accepted 81, or 76%, of those offers.
Source: Volaire Aviation Consulting
