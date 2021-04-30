Tax and ballot discussions will occupy the Joplin City Council during May in what the mayor says will bring significant decisions for the city's future.
"We are preparing for a very significant and a very busy May in the city of Joplin," Mayor Ryan Stanley said at a recent media briefing at City Hall.
At a work session on Monday, May 10, the council will begin a series of discussions on tax proposals that would fund a large slate of projects in parks, housing and neighborhoods, as well as decisions regarding the future of Memorial Hall and the former library building in the 300 block of Main Street.
A report from the Parks and Stormwater Sales Tax Committee will be delivered, reporting its findings for proposed August voting on the city's quarter-cent sales tax. The committee is a panel of residents that met in March and April to hear the details of projects in both categories of the tax and bring forward those they believe would be priorities for the next 10-year cycle of the tax, if voters approve it.
Included in the report is a recommendation to split the tax revenues by 55% for parks and 45% for stormwater projects. City staff told the committee that stormwater projects had received the larger share the past two cycles because of the need for flood reduction and the large costs involved.
The council will finalize the ballot language for the parks and stormwater tax, the mayor said.
Committee members will recommend that the tax fund about $23.4 million for park projects and $19.9 million for stormwater projects. A prioritized list of projects that would be tied to the tax also will be presented for council consideration.
The tax was first approved in 2001 and renewed twice by voter approval, the last time months after the 2011 tornado.
Stanley said the council also will discuss a proposal to place a use tax question on the November ballot. A use tax would be collected on sales by online retailers who do not have a presence in Missouri. Joplin voters turned down a ballot question in 2018 that would have required online sellers outside the state to collect a use tax in the same amount as the sales tax paid on goods purchased in local stores.
Stanley said a new use tax proposal would "ask the voters to support the funding initiatives that council has deemed important, not by just our voices but through the city manager's listening campaign and listening to stakeholders and citizens and their concerns."
Those initiatives are to address declining neighborhoods, improve the appearance of the city, address homelessness, strengthen public safety, support economic development, and provide for resilient revenues to improve the level of services by the city and infrastructure maintenance. Those were identified as priorities by the council based on the listening tour conducted last summer by City Manager Nick Edwards.
"The city does a very good job, in my opinion, of doing the have-to work. As we've been recovering from the tornado, we've had to put on the back burner the should-to's and the want-to's that we would like to do. So this is part of us funding the city of the future that we want and we feel like we deserve," the mayor said.
The third discussion for May 10 will be what to do with Memorial Hall and a study that recommended renovation of up to $25 million to bring the building back into use for a variety of purposes. That is paired with a discussion on a proposal to convert the former library building to Project Launchpad, a cooperative project involving Missouri Southern State University, Joplin Schools, the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce and the city. Officials have proposed a $10 million renovation of the building and grounds.
City officials are eyeing a ballot proposal in April 2022 for a property tax increase that would fund those two projects.
In addition to those topics, another big event, the 10-year anniversary of the 2011 tornado, is planned for May 21-22. Events related to the Joplin Memorial Run will be held on Friday, May 21, and the run itself will take place the morning of Saturday, May 22.
A community observance will be held on Saturday afternoon at Cunningham Park with former Gov. Jay Nixon, who led the state's response to the disaster, as the keynote speaker at a 5 p.m. program following activities for families at the park. The 161 people whose lives were lost will be commemorated at the ceremony.
