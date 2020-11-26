Mountain biking climbed to the top of the priority list as a feature for Joplin city parks during a public input session this week for a new parks and recreation master plan.
Trails and trail connectivity also made it up that list at a meeting attended mostly by young adults who promoted those activities as a need for Joplin residents and a possible attraction for visitors.
Cole Beckham, a mountain biker for eight years, has formed a group that shares that interest called Ozarks MTB. People can connect with the group on Facebook.
Because there is limited territory in Joplin for that kind of biking, Beckham's group organizes weekend rides on Northwest Arkansas bike trails that usually attract five to 20 riders.
"We go there, we eat lunch there, we spend our money there, and then we come back here," Beckham said. "There are numerous studies out now reflecting the economic benefits of having a trails system in your town."
He recommends building something like the bike park in Neosho, the first phase of which was recently completed. It so far consists of 5 miles of single-track trail in Morse Park with skills loops and other features.
"I think what Neosho has done is awesome, but I think Joplin could do it even on a grander scale," Beckham said. "Basically what that is, is some bike trails with some gravity-oriented stuff and an area for little kids to learn how to ride bikes and get familiar with the sport."
He was joined by nearly two dozen people who also came to the session to promote the bike trail idea. They agreed that McClelland Park and the Landreth Park area are potentially good sites.
"We are really, really grateful for this opportunity to come around because when we started, we went to Arkansas because that's the best option we have, but then with Neosho building a trail and now, with this meeting, we can see the opportunity with Joplin," said Hannah Elliott, 22, of Joplin. She and her boyfriend, Schuyler Carr, 23, of Joplin, have now made it a weekly outing.
The sport is for many age groups and is quickly learned, they said.
"I enjoyed biking as a kid, but I took a huge hiatus and resumed this year," Carr said. He didn't start the outdoor pursuit because the COVID-19 pandemic pushed him outdoors. "It wasn't directly related, but there has been a huge spike in the popularity of biking because of COVID," he said.
Elliott said the sport has several benefits.
"Mountain biking is a great exercise. It gets you out of the house. It's different than your normal exercise bike," she said. "And something cool is, I have found, there are a lot of different levels. I started out and I felt super amateurish, and I have been able to grow and really escalate my skills, and I have so much more to learn."
Brian Sturm, a landscape architect, and Jenna Baker, an urban planner, of Landworks Studio in Olathe, Kansas, are formulating the master plan. That involves becoming acquainted with the city's parks and features, assembling public input both in sessions like Thursday's and in surveys, working with city staff to compile its recommendations and observations, and then writing the proposed plan. The plan is to be presented for City Council approval in January.
A survey has been mailed randomly to several thousand residents to obtain statistical validity before it is provided to the public. It will be available online next month on the website www.joplinroadmap.com.
Sturm said that until he has received the survey data, he does not have any recommendations yet.
He hasn't spotted any obvious deficiencies in city park offerings so far, but a lot of data he has not obtained yet, he said. From the time he has spent here, one new feature that might be considered is a splash park.
Paul Bloomberg, parks and recreation director, said any projects that are identified by the master plan or arising from the public input could be considered next year when voters are asked whether to renew the quarter-cent sales tax for parks and stormwater projects. That tax has been approved twice by voters in 10-year cycles and provides about $15 million for parks over that time span.
