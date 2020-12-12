The Joplin Memorial Run, delayed since May, went forward Saturday but with fewer runners than normal.
Tammy Charles said she has participated in the Joplin Memorial Run since it started to honor a friend’s family members who died in the 2011 tornado. Although she said she missed the vendors who normally set up for the event, she was glad it went forward.
“This is the first real race I’ve run since COVID. All my others have been virtual. So it’s nice to be among other runners, safely,” said Charles, of Altamont, Kansas.
“The spacing for the actual race is a lot easier, so that you’re not tripping over people,” added Nethaneel Gurley, of Moberly. He and his wife, Leah, went to the run together — he ran the 10K and she the 5K. They said they enjoyed the altered course and were impressed by how well the event came together.
“With the postponement and having to find a time to be able to organize it again … it ended up working out just fine,” he said.
Ruth Sawkins, event director, also said it turned out well, despite the circumstances.
The Joplin Memorial Run, an annual event honoring the 161 lives lost in the EF5 tornado on May 22, 2011, is typically held in May. This year, however, the races were delayed because of the pandemic. There was a half-marathon, 5K and the 10K.
Because of the pandemic, a number of other modifications also were necessary, including changes to the race courses, prohibiting spectators from gathering near the start and finish line, and runners couldn’t arrive more than 20 minutes before their race began. Other events, such as a running expo, held the night before the race, and a memorial walk, relay and kids’ run, also were canceled this year.
“We obviously spent a lot of time … thinking through every aspect of the race,” Sawkins said. “When the racers were going to interact, where they were going to be tight in space, how to keep them separate.”
Sawkins also staged the runners in waves, organized by what pace they planned to run. They were spaced out with cones, starting one row at a time. At two rows from the front, they could remove their masks to prepare to run.
“I know it’s scary,” said Bethany Bruman, who ran the half marathon, “and a lot of people aren’t running right now because of COVID. But you’re outdoors, you’re social distancing, we’re wearing a mask before the race starts. I’m not really scared about catching it while I’m here.”
Sawkins said there are normally about 2,200 runners and 700 volunteers; this year, there were about 700 in-person runners and 240 virtual participants. The race was staffed by about 200 volunteers.
Sawkins said this year’s downsized event likely won’t bring in much profit, but the remembrance still matters.
“You’ve gotta have a goal, you’ve gotta have a mission, you’ve gotta have a reason,” Sawkins said. “For us, we think it’s super important to continue to remember the 161, and the growth that Joplin has made from the tornado.”
Along the first and last mile of the course, runners passed banners bearing the names of tornado victims.
Chris White, of Joplin, said he’s participated in the run for nine years, and he loves that it honors those who died. “Every time I see that, it brings back those memories. Unfortunately, sometimes, good and bad memories.”
“Sometimes after a tragedy, we get complacent. And this is a good way to keep remembering,” said Sally Clay, of Independence, Kansas. She began participating in the run in 2017 and was struck by how the organizers managed to honor the tornado victims while keeping the event lighthearted. “They did a really good job of … making it a fun event while still remembering why we’re here and why we’re doing it. It was still very reverent.”
“It’s such a part of our community’s history now,” said Emily Stanley, Joplin, who ran the half marathon. “It’s always important to keep that in mind, and I think to recognize that and to honor that is a really wonderful thing.”
Race results
Overall winner, half marathon: Blaine Jimerson, Joplin: 1:17:38.80.
Female winner, half marathon: Carrie Birth, Fayetteville, Ark.: 1:31:11:63.
Overall winner, 10K: Buddy Romine, Columbus, Kan.: 44:27:57.
Female fastest time, 10K: Alexandra Bree Carson, of Joplin: 45:38:21
Overall winner, 5K: Caleb Hoover, 28, no address listed: 15:14:46
Female fastest time, 5K: Amanda Ivey, 37, of Milo: 23:56:58
More results at https://runsignup.com/Race/Results/104052#resultSetId-231943
