Registration fees for most of the Joplin Memorial Run races are set to increase Wednesday.
The races are scheduled for May 16 and will precede the ninth anniversary of the May 22, 2011, tornado that killed 161 people and destroyed much of Joplin.
Prices will increase Wednesday from $35 to $40 for the 5K, from $50 to $55 for the 10K, and from $70 to $75 for the half-marathon. Entry fees will remain the same for now at $150 for the four-person half-marathon relay and at $10 for the 1-mile kids run.
All races will begin in front of Memorial Hall at Eighth Street and Joplin Avenue. There also is a virtual run option for the half-marathon.
The Walk of Silence, the free event that took place the night before the run through the banners that bear the names of the 161 victims, will not be held this year. Race organizers previously told the Globe that the move to eliminate that event is reflective of the community's shift toward healing and recovery and an overall sense that the city is slowly moving forward from its loss.
The Icon of Hope for the 2020 run is the butterfly, which is a reference to the angelic "butterfly people" that some tornado survivors, particularly children, reported seeing during the storm. The butterfly also became the city's symbol of resilience and recovery in the years afterward.
As this year's Icon of Hope, the butterfly will be incorporated into the designs of the T-shirts and medals that participants receive. Previous years' icons were the Spirit Tree and the HOPE High School sign.
A portion of proceeds from each race goes back to memorial and rebuilding efforts. The run has donated more than $250,000 since 2012 to the United Way, Rebuild Joplin, Bright Futures, the Bill and Virginia Leffen Center for Autism and the Joplin Humane Society.
The run's 2020 charity has yet to be announced.
