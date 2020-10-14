Officials with the Freeman Joplin Memorial Run are implementing new COVID-19 safety measures for the races that have been rescheduled for Dec. 11-12 after receiving final approval from the Joplin City Council, the local health department and the race sponsor.
Ruth Sawkins, race director and the owner and founder of Rufus Racing LLC, said organizers want to move forward with the event to help people get back to a sense of normalcy, but they also want to be safe.
“We wanted to make sure we checked with all of the health experts, professionals and people who are backing us up,” Sawkins said. “It was really important for us to see what they thought about our modifications and get that feedback. Outdoor events are extremely safe. We’re not just going to go without making any changes. We were over the moon to get that final step of approval.”
One major difference to the run this year will be the number of racers allowed to participate. The race will be capped at approximately 1,000 participants instead of the 2,500 who typically register. Start times will be staggered, and participants must follow social distancing rules at all times. Masks are required to be worn before and after the race.
Sawkins hosted other race events in July and September with similar modifications, and neither was tied to positive COVID-19 cases.
“It went very smooth and was very successful,” she said of those races. “I’ve talked with other race directors who have put on running events in the same situation where they’re creating corrals for the start line. All of the crowds are 6 feet apart, and you’re letting off maybe five runners at a time who are 6 feet apart. It keeps everyone social distanced. Then post-race, we’re eliminating contact points so the runners don’t have any touch interaction.”
Sawkins said she’s confident the modifications will be effective and keep people safe.
“We want it to be safer than going to the store,” she said.
At least 650 runners have already signed up for the race. A couple of weeks before the event, participants must sign an extensive waiver to show they haven’t been exposed to COVID-19 and aren’t experiencing any symptoms. If people aren’t sure, their money will be refunded, Sawkins said.
“We’re discouraging people (from registering) if they’re at high risk or has anyone in their family who are high risk,” she said. “We’re playing it safe. We’re giving people the option to switch to a virtual race if they’re already signed up or if they want to defer to May 2021 — or if we need to, we can completely cancel their entry. We’re happy to work with people.”
Registration prices will increase Nov. 13. The deadline to register is Dec. 9.
This year’s race theme will be based on the butterfly, a symbol of hope and rebirth that emerged after the 2011 tornado.
The Freeman Joplin Memorial Run is a project of Active Lifestyle Events Inc. and is produced by Rufus Racing. For more information or to sign up, go to www.joplinmemorialrun.com.
