The butterfly will be the Icon of Hope for the 2020 Joplin Memorial Run.
The annual run, which commemorates the May 2011 tornado, selects a new icon related to the tornado for each year leading up to the 10th anniversary of the storm in 2021. The item inspires the design of the medals, T-shirts and other materials for the run.
The image of the butterfly was selected as this year's icon because of the prevalence of "butterfly people" stories emerging after the tornado. Many young survivors have described seeing "butterfly people" that they said protected them during the storm.
In the months and years that followed, Joplin adopted the butterfly as a sort of unofficial image of the tornado.
Butterfly sculptures began to appear around Joplin in 2016 as a way to mark the tornado's fifth anniversary; they were sold by the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce and crafted by Forged Waterjet Fabrications.
An interactive butterfly mural made of weather-resistant tiles was unveiled in Mercy Park in 2016 and was the last project of Joplin Proud, a committee of volunteers that organized the five-year observance of tornado recovery.
"As this year's icon, the butterfly is a reminder that destruction is not the end of the story for our town or its citizens," Joplin Memorial Run organizers said in an email announcing its selection. "The future is bright, and we are growing together."
Previous icons included the Hope High School sign — the old Joplin High School sign in which the "J," "L," "I" and "N" letters had been blown away from "Joplin" and replaced with duct tape to form the word "Hope" instead — in 2019 and the Spirit Tree in 2018. A group of volunteers has expressed interest in creating a sculpture of the Spirit Tree, a now-collapsed tree along 20th Street that was painted in vivid colors by artists after the tornado.
The Joplin Memorial Run will be May 15-16, 2020, in downtown Joplin. Events will include a half-marathon ($70 entry fee), a four-person half-marathon relay ($150), a 10K ($50), a 5K ($35) and a kids' run ($10). The half-marathon and 10K entry fees will be increased on Jan. 1.
A portion of proceeds from each race goes to memorial and rebuilding efforts. Since 2012, the event has donated more than $250,000 to United Way, Rebuild Joplin, Bright Futures, and the Bill and Virginia Leffen Center for Autism to help with tornado relief and recovery.
The charity benefiting from the 2020 run will be announced at a later date.
