The Joplin Memorial Run, the town's annual event honoring the 161 lives lost in the EF5 tornado in 2011, will be put on this weekend in the face of the pandemic.
Usually held in May, the competitive run was rescheduled for Saturday. There will only be three in-person races this year: the half-marathon, the 5K and the 10K. Participants have until the end of Wednesday to sign up; a few spots remain in the half-marathon and 5K races.
Registration packets can be picked up from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Joplin Empire Market, 931 E. Fourth St.
Audie Dennis, president of Active Lifestyle Events, said that out of an abundance of caution, Friday’s running expo has been canceled. The memorial walk, relay and kids' run have also been canceled this year.
Even with all of the changes, Dennis said, the public’s response has been positive.
“We’ve not had any negative feedback whatsoever, and we’ve received quite a few emails from people saying they’re so excited we’re doing this and that they need this,” he said. “The response has been good. We did have to cap the race at 1,000 just for safety reasons.”
The community was unsure what the fate of the memorial run would be after the recent cancellation of the annual Joplin Christmas parade. Ruth Sawkins, race director and the owner and founder of Rufus Racing LLC, said the organization is thankful and excited to proceed with Joplin’s biggest running weekend.
“We were concerned too when they canceled the parade, and we thought we may not be able to move forward, but then we visited with them, and it was more about not getting enough parade entries,” Sawkins said. “We’re really fortunate that we’re still going forward, and we feel good about it.”
Spots were filling up fast.
“I think we’ll probably be sold out before Wednesday,” Sawkins said. “We’re not doing any late registration, so we can make sure we can process everyone that we have and we’re not trying to handle people who are coming at the last minute.”
Capacity has been limited so racers have space for social distancing, and masks are required before and after the race. Many COVID-19 safety measures are in place, including hand sanitizer stations and staggered start times.
“People will be staged in different waves where everyone has an assigned wave, which will break people into groups of about 100,” Sawkins said. “Within that grouping, we’ll have plenty of room to social distance, and each wave will be assigned into the starting shoots with marks on the road that are 6 feet apart. And we’ll start racers every five seconds to keep everybody spread out on the course.”
This year’s race theme is based on the butterfly, a symbol of hope and rebirth that emerged after the 2011 tornado.
A portion of proceeds from each race goes to memorial and rebuilding efforts. Since 2012, the event has donated more than $250,000 to United Way, Rebuild Joplin, Bright Futures, and the Bill and Virginia Leffen Center for Autism to help with tornado relief and recovery.
However, due to changes caused by the pandemic, the charity benefiting from the 2020 run is still undecided, Sawkins said.
“I’m not sure what the board is thinking, and we kind of have to wait until we get through this,” she said. “We have a ton of expenses, and we’re way down on our numbers, so we’re only at about 50% of what we normally have. At this point, we’re hoping to break even.”
The Freeman Joplin Memorial Run is a project of Active Lifestyle Events Inc. and is produced by Rufus Racing. For information or to sign up, go to www.joplinmemorialrun.com.
Start times
All races will begin in front of Memorial Hall, Eighth Street and Joplin Avenue in downtown Joplin.
• 8 a.m.: Freeman Half-Marathon starts.
• 8:15 a.m.: Sparklight 10K starts.
• 8:30 a.m.: Liberty Utilities 5K starts.
• Noon: Course closed.
