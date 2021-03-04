Organizers of the annual Joplin Memorial Run are changing course locations this year to Cunningham Park as part of the 10-year anniversary of the 2011 Joplin tornado that killed 161 residents.
Although last year’s race was postponed to December due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event is slated for May 21 and 22 at the park.
Cunningham Park, located at 26th Street and Maiden Lane, was leveled by the EF5 twister that came out of the west on May 22. The city's oldest park was later restored by volunteers and grants, and it has become a place to remember the victims of the storm with memorials and gardens. The six-month tornado memorial service was held at Cunningham Park.
Ruth Sawkins, race director and the owner and founder of Rufus Racing LLC, said this milestone race will honor the 161 lives lost while also focusing on the progress made in the past decade.
“We want to also spend the time recognizing and celebrating all of the progress, the healing, the recovery, the growth and how the community came together,” Sawkins said. “We (have) tried to design a weekend that has both those components and are sensitive to the time of needing to be solemn and remember. We want to make sure we’re looking forward to and celebrating the progress that has been made.”
The park has since become a place of hope and remembrance for the community. Sawkins said runners will start in the tornado zone on 26th Street and finish there. All 161 banners of the victims will be placed along the trail of Cunningham Park.
“We think it will be awesome for us to be there this year and have that location change,” Sawkins said. “We’re really excited for the new location.”
Due to the pandemic, the race will be slimmed down to 2,500 runners, and Sawkins said organizers are prepared to make modifications if needed. The fees for race registration will increase at the end of the day Tuesday.
Packet pickup is slated from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 21, in Cunningham Park. Late packet pickup will be available from 5:30 to 6:30 a.m. on race day at the park. Athlete and author Jeff Galloway will be featured as a guest speaker on May 21.
The races — the Freeman Half-Marathon, the US Bank relay, the Sparklight 10K, the Liberty 5K and Sign Designs Kid’s Run — will be held the morning of Saturday, May 22. The half-marathon, the relay and the 10K begin at 6:30 a.m. followed by the 5K at 6:45 a.m. and the kids run at 11 a.m.
“We will have all of 26th Street closed from Maiden Lane up to Picher Avenue,” Sawkins said. “All runners will start on 26th Street and will head east toward Main Street. From there, they’ll go north" and follow the various race courses.
"Everyone will finish on 26th Street,” she said.
This year’s logo, which is shaped as the number 10, represents the icons of hope that have been used throughout the race series, including the Spirit Tree, the butterfly and the St. Mary's Catholic Church cross, which was the only thing left standing at the address after the tornado.
“We have those in our logo, and we picked a few other iconic symbols of hope that were left from the tornado like the Memorial Ring in Cunningham Park,” said Sawkins. “There’s also Freeman’s Beacon of Hope where that whole side of town was dark, and it was the only way people knew where the hospital was because Freeman still had its lights on. They were a light in the darkness when people were trying to find the hospital.”
Proceeds from this year’s Joplin Memorial Run will go toward the upkeep of area trails such as the Frisco Greenway.
Anniversary committee
The Joplin Proud-10 Years Stronger Committee is organizing the evening memorial events. For the five-year anniversary, the committee coordinated a memorial banquet that recognized first responders and activities in the park.
Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Patrick Tuttle, a member of the committee, said the panel is made up of several volunteers who helped out with the five-year anniversary. The goal is to focus on the recovery but in a simple way.
“We don’t want to do things that are crazy or large-scale,” he said. “The Joplin Memorial Run will take place in the morning. At about 5 p.m., we’ll have some music in the park and speakers. We’ll have a singer and do the readings of the 161 names. The main thing we’re focusing on is recovery, and the opportunities for growth that a lot of people and businesses have had. Obviously, the ceremony at 5:41 p.m. will focus on the lives we lost, and we never want to forget them.”
The community has come a long way over the last decade, said Tuttle, adding that it’s been great to see the revitalization of areas of town that were wrecked but are now thriving.
Registration and event details can be found at https://joplinmemorialrun.com.
