Online registration ends soon for races in the Joplin Memorial Run, which will be staged on Saturday morning at Cunningham Park.
The annual event honors the 161 people who died in the May 22, 2011, tornado, with proceeds going toward local organizations that have been involved in the community's recovery and rebuilding efforts as well as public health over the past decade.
Registration at joplinmemorialrun.com will close at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday for the Freeman half-marathon, $80; U.S. Bank 13.1-mile relay, $175 for a team of four runners; Sparklight 10K, $55; Liberty 5K, $40; and Sign Designs kids' run, $15.
Virtual races are available for the 13.1-mile relay, $85; 10K, $60; and 5K, $45. Online registration for those closes at 6:59 p.m. Wednesday.
In-person packet pickup will take place from 12:30 to 7 p.m. Friday at Cunningham Park, along with late registration. No registration will be available Saturday.
All races except the kids' run will begin at 6:45 a.m. Saturday at Cunningham Park. The kids' run will start at 11 a.m.
All participants will receive a T-shirt, finishers' medal and finish-line refreshments. Awards will be given to top finishers in multiple categories divided by age and gender.
The run is on track to host about 1,700 participants this year, race director Ruth Sawkins said Tuesday.
A key difference in this year's run is its May 7 date; the event is typically hosted closer to the May 22 tornado anniversary. Sawkins said the date change was an experiment this year to see if it fit with runners' schedules better than later in the month, although organizers may return to a date nearer the anniversary for next year.
The Joplin Memorial Run has donated more than $300,000 to charity via different organizations over the past 10 years. With the city past the recovery period, proceeds now are donated to organizations that help improve the health of residents. Donations in recent years have gone toward trail improvements, bicycles for children and scholarships for the YMCA.
Proceeds this year will go toward the installation of a 17-foot sculpture at the new Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex, which is under construction on the Memorial Hall parking lot in Joplin. The sculpture will resemble one of the banners that run organizers place along the race routes, and it will feature the names of the 161 victims inscribed at the base, Sawkins said.
"We're past the point of any organizations needing funds for tornado impact," she said. "We felt like this was a great opportunity."
