Home improvement retailer Menards hopes to have a Joplin store open next year, a spokesman told the Joplin Globe.
"Although no official opening date has been announced, if all goes as planned we hope to open a new store and begin serving the home improvement needs of the great folks in Joplin and the surrounding region sometime in 2024,” reads a statement provided Monday by Jeff Abbott, spokesman for Menard Inc.
Building permit applications have been filed for the construction of a Menards home improvement and lumber supply store in the 32nd Street Place development.
Joplin’s chief building official, Bryan Wicklund, confirmed Friday that an $8.5 million permit sought for property at 3317 S. Geneva Ave. is for the Menards store. A second permit at that address for $812,000 is for a storage outbuilding and a third for $150,000 is for a gatehouse at the entrance and exit to the lumber supply yard.
The site is north of Sam’s Club and west of Hammons Boulevard.
The property was sold to Menards by Woodsonia Joplin, the real estate developer of the 32nd Street Place, the area where the store site is located.
Drew Snyder, the Woodsonia president, told the Joplin City Council in February that Menards owns parcels adjoining the store site and 32nd Street where other businesses and restaurants could be built. But Menards has not shared any information with Woodsonia about plans for that property, he said.
The agreement between Woodsonia and Menards is that Woodsonia will install infrastructure for the store area and develop the east side of Hammons Boulevard while Menards will develop and build its store and any other buildings on the property that company owns.
Several years ago Menard Inc. had considered properties in Webb City and later in the Hope Valley district, west of Range Line Road and along 44th Street.
