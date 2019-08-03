All Joplin middle schools will host an orientation session for incoming sixth-grade students on Thursday, Aug. 8.
The goal is to make the transition from elementary school to middle school a positive one, school officials say. Eighth-grade students will serve as leaders and mentors to the incoming sixth-grade students, and large- and small-group activities are planned to address pupils' needs and concerns.
Lunch will be served at all middle schools at the end of the orientation sessions, which generally run from 8 or 8:30 a.m. until noon.
Details: joplinschools.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.