Joplin and Monett high schools will join a global effort this weekend to bring popular songs from Broadway to audiences in support of local theater.
"All Together Now!" is an initiative of Music Theatre International. The theatrical licensing agency has made the musical revue available for free to thousands of school and community theaters over a four-day period.
MTI officials estimate that there will be 5,500 individual performances taking place this weekend across all 50 states and 40 countries. Songs from shows including "Beauty and the Beast," "Les Miserables," "Annie," "Hairspray," "Newsies," "Little Shop of Horrors," "Rent" and "Mamma Mia!" are in the lineup of available numbers.
“'All Together Now!' is about bringing people back to the theater, whether as audience members or cast, crew and musicians," said John Prignano, MTI's chief operating officer and director of education and development, in a statement.
Current and former Joplin High School students will present "All Together Now!" at 7 p.m. Saturday at the high school performing arts center, 2104 Indiana Ave. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased online at www.vancoevents.com/WKR or at the door.
Vivian Holt, a current JHS sophomore, said the show focuses strictly on the musical numbers. She is particularly excited about performing "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" from "Mary Poppins."
"After high school, I want my career to be centered around dance, so I am excited to perform this because I was given the amazing opportunity to choreograph a dance to that song," she said. "It is the first time I have choreographed a dance for high school-aged kids, and it was so much fun."
Holt, who was last seen on stage as Peter Pan in Joplin's "Shrek the Musical" over the summer, said she has made some of her best friends through theater. Adding former students to the performance will be a new experience.
"Getting to perform with the people I love is amazing," she said. "I am so excited to also be able to perform with JHS alumni. Though I don't know them personally too well, I know how extremely talented all of them are."
Michaela West, a 2017 JHS graduate, is currently studying theater at Missouri Southern State University. When Joplin theater instructor Ashley Trotnic reached out to ask if West was interested in coming back to her alma mater for the show, her immediate answer was "yes."
"I am thrilled to be returning to the place where my love of theater began," she said. "My younger sisters are now a part of the department, and I think it’s really exciting to see them thrive and find their love of theater the same way I did."
Sophie Stoebel, a 2019 JHS graduate, also is studying theater at MSSU and said she is thrilled at the thought of performing with her former classmates.
"JHS is where my love of theater grew into what it is today," she said. "I owe who I am to Ashley Trotnic and (choir teacher) Monica Reynolds, and I'm so honored to have been asked back to perform at my alma mater."
Stoebel said she most looks forward to singing "We're All in This Together" from "High School Musical" with others who performed that show with her in 2018 as part of the JHS theater department's first summer musical.
"The thought of being back with that incredible cast, a cast which brought me some of my dearest friends, brings a tear to my eye," she said.
Students from Monett High School and Monett Middle School will join to perform "All Together Now!" at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 3 p.m. Sunday at the high school performing arts center, 1 David Sippy Drive. Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for senior citizens and $5 for students. They can be purchased at monett.booktix.com or at the door.
