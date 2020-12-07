Judge Gayle Crane sentenced a Joplin mother Monday to seven years in prison for neglecting to get proper medical care for her daughter in time to prevent severe vision loss in one of her eyes.
Raeann M. Cully, 37, pleaded guilty Sept. 21 in Jasper County Circuit Court to a reduced charge of first-degree child endangerment in a case in which she originally faced a more serious felony offense of child abuse. The judge accepted that plea deal at her sentencing hearing Monday and assessed her the maximum term allowed on the conviction.
A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that Cully was made aware of her daughter's herpetic inflammatory eye disease as early as October 2016 while they were living in Carl Junction. She took her to an eye doctor the following month, and medication was prescribed with a follow-up appointment scheduled for December of that year.
Cully failed to keep that appointment for her daughter and did not make another appointment until July 2018 when the girl had to be referred to a pediatric eye specialist in Springfield, who reported it as "one of the worst cases" of the disease that she had seen in more than 20 years of practice, according to the affidavit.
The specialist reported that if the girl had received treatment earlier, she likely would not have suffered any vision loss. But as matters stood, she was pronounced legally blind in the affected eye and would require a corneal transplant if she were to have any chance of recovering a portion of her vision loss, according to the affidavit.
